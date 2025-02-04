Local authoritiesLatest NewsIndustrial action / strikes

Bin workers strike over pay in Birmingham

by Zoe Wickens
More than 350 bin workers based in the city of Birmingham have begun strike action over a pay dispute.

Strike action is scheduled to take place today (4 February), 10, 18 and 26 February, 6, 14 and 25 March and 2 April. There has also been an overtime ban in place since 2 January as well as a work-to-rule, meaning workers adhere to official start and finish times and return to the workyard for their 15-minute break and 30-minute lunch.

The workers argued that the strike is a result of the council’s decision to abolish the safety expertise waste recycling and collection officer (WRCO) role, resulting in pay cuts of up to £8,000 for 150 workers. Additionally, a number of them have been employed through agencies for over a decade.

Unite, the trade union that represents the workers, stated that they have accepted cuts to their pay and terms and conditions since the council effectively declared bankruptcy in September 2023 and worked with management in good faith to ensure services continued.

A Birmingham City Council spokesperson said: “We are disappointed that this action is taking place, but we are continuing to work through the dispute resolution procedure. We assure everyone that we are committed to resolving the situation in the best interest of all parties involved.

“We have undertaken steps to ensure Birmingham City Council colleagues affected by the change in working arrangements are supported. There are several options that are available to suit different personal circumstances, and of the 170 affected employees, over 130 have already opted for redeployment, driver training or voluntary redundancy. We have moved quickly to minimise this period of uncertainty for everyone. We are committed to working with our staff across the service for the best outcome so that we deliver a consistent and reliable service.”

Sharon Graham, general secretary at Unite, added: “There is no justification for such huge pay cuts to workers’ wages. Birmingham Council cannot just ignore this situation and hope that it will go away. It is a line in the sand for our members.”

