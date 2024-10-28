Sexual harassmentEmployment lawBullying and harassmentLatest News

Employers must publish sexual harassment action plans or risk shaming

by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam
by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam Shutterstock / Korawat photo shoot
Shutterstock / Korawat photo shoot

Employers will be forced to publish sexual harassment action plans or risk being named and shamed under new government proposals.

On 26 October 2024, a new statutory duty, part of the Worker Protection (Amendment of Equality Act 2010) Act 2023, was introduced, making employers legally required to proactively prevent sexual harassment from occurring in their workplaces – both by colleagues and third parties.

Now, further changes could see businesses publishing annual action plans to minimise the risk of sexual harassment within the workplace.

Highlighting the proposals, GQ Littler warned that the extra red tape is hard to navigate, as well as likely to be both time-consuming and expensive for businesses.

Sexual harassment duties

New duty to prevent sexual harassment – what employers need to know

Sexual harassment: rise in employment tribunal cases

EHRC issues updated guidance on sexual harassment at work

The specialist employment law firm says they would add to the requirements on employers under the new legislation that is now in force, which suggests employers carry out risk assessments to prevent sexual harassment.

In the government’s impact assessment on the Employment Rights Bill, it proposes that businesses with more than 250 employees should produce and publish their annual action to prevent sexual harassment and that doing so would be “good practice”.

The document further recommends that employers that do not publish their plans are included on a “name and shame” list.

Natasha Adom, partner and head of client training at GQ Littler, told Personnel Today: “If they go ahead as planned, under new proposals, employers with over 250 employees will be required to not only produce action plans explaining the steps they are taking to reduce the risk of sexual harassment but also to publicly publish them. Businesses that fail to do so are likely to be named and shamed on the gender pay reporting website.”

Explaining that employers should prepare now for these new obligations, she added: “It is important to remember risk assessments are not static – employers should look to keep the steps they are taking under review periodically and look at them again if an incident of sexual harassment happens.”

The firm warned that failure to comply could lead to serious reputational damage, highlighting that tackling sexual harassment is a priority area for the Equality and Human Rights Commission – the regulator for the Equality Act – which has recently taken enforcement action against large employers.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

HR Director opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more HR director jobs

Kavitha Sivasubramaniam is an experienced journalist, editor and communications professional who has been working in B2B publishing for more than 17 years. After graduating from Bournemouth University with a degree in Multi Media Journalism, Kavitha started her career in local and regional newspapers, before moving to consumer magazines and later trade titles, as well as PR. Specialising in pay and reward, she has been editor of a number of HR publications including Pay & Benefits, Employee Benefits, Benefits Expert, Reward and CIPP’s membership magazine, Professional. In June 2024, she won Pay, Reward and Employee Benefits Journalist of the Year at the Willis Towers Watson media awards. She was also named one of Each Person’s top 20 influential HR bloggers and managed a highly commended content team of the year in 2019.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

New duty to prevent sexual harassment – what...

Sexual harassment: rise in employment tribunal cases

FCA survey reveals personal misconduct concerns in the...

The sexual (harassment) revolution

Employment Rights Bill: 12 key takeaways

Lloyd’s of London to align HR with bid...

Top 10 HR questions September 2024: Sickness during...

EHRC issues updated guidance on sexual harassment at...

Firefighter to receive more than £55k in harassment...

Worker Protection Act: Employers must engage with employees