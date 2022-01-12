Working from homeLatest NewsDistance learningLearning & development

Employers not tapping into remote workers’ ‘wealth of experience’

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Shutterstock
Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Employers are missing a trick by not asking seasoned remote workers for advice on how to improve their home and hybrid working regimes. This is according to flexible work jobs board Working Mums and smart working consultancy The Changing Work Company, which found that 68% of people who had worked remotely pre-pandemic had not been asked about their experiences, which could help smooth the transition for people who have switched to home working because of Covid-19. Gillian Nissim, founder of WM People – which incorporates Working Mums, Working Dads and Working Wise – suggested that organisations and employees were not reaping the full benefits from remote working because they were too often “left to their own devices”. “This survey was driven by a sense that the voices and experiences of those who have worked remotely or in a hybrid way for years are often not heard and that they must surely have a valuable contribution to make on how to make remote and hybrid working work better,” she said.

Remote working

‘Remote’ workers? How divisive terminology threatens employee engagement

Catherine Mann view of remote working dismissed as ‘categorically wrong’

What the UK can learn from Portugal’s remote working wellbeing rules

“We know that employers who seek feedback from their employees through employee network groups or other forums, listen to what they are saying and take action are the most innovative and attractive and have the highest engagement scores.” Bridget Workman, chief executive at The Changing Work Company, said that seasoned home workers knew the challenges of home working and have “learned the necessary skills and tricks through their own resourcef
Avatar

Ashleigh is editor at OHW+ (Occupational Health and Wellbeing Plus) and part of the Personnel Today editorial team. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

‘Remote’ workers? How divisive terminology threatens employee engagement

ONS: Omicron led to work from home surge...

How HR can get ahead of AI regulation

Wales: Employees to be fined £60 for not...

Digital overload, long hours and isolation – welcome...

Work from home guidance begins today in England

Working from home: businesses to allow staff into...

How to let employees go remotely – and...

Study to gauge impact of home working on...

Omicron: Working from home guidance confirmed in England