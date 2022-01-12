Employers not tapping into remote workers’ ‘wealth of experience’

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Employers are missing a trick by not asking seasoned remote workers for advice on how to improve their home and hybrid working regimes. This is according to flexible work jobs board Working Mums and smart working consultancy The Changing Work Company, which found that 68% of people who had worked remotely pre-pandemic had not been asked about their experiences, which could help smooth the transition for people who have switched to home working because of Covid-19. Gillian Nissim, founder of WM People – which incorporates Working Mums, Working Dads and Working Wise – suggested that organisations and employees were not reaping the full benefits from remote working because they were too often “left to their own devices”. “This survey was driven by a sense that the voices and experiences of those who have worked remotely or in a hybrid way for years are often not heard and that they must surely have a valuable contribution to make on how to make remote and hybrid working work better,” she said.
Ashleigh is editor at OHW+ (Occupational Health and Wellbeing Plus) and part of the Personnel Today editorial team. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.