Employers not tapping into remote workers’ ‘wealth of experience’

This is according to flexible work jobs board Working Mums and smart working consultancy The Changing Work Company, which found that 68% of people who had worked remotely pre-pandemic had not been asked about their experiences, which could help smooth the transition for people who have switched to home working because of Covid-19. Gillian Nissim, founder of WM People – which incorporates Working Mums, Working Dads and Working Wise – suggested that organisations and employees were not reaping the full benefits from remote working because they were too often “left to their own devices”. “This survey was driven by a sense that the voices and experiences of those who have worked remotely or in a hybrid way for years are often not heard and that they must surely have a valuable contribution to make on how to make remote and hybrid working work better,” she said.“We know that employers who seek feedback from their employees through employee network groups or other forums, listen to what they are saying and take action are the most innovative and attractive and have the highest engagement scores.” Bridget Workman, chief executive at The Changing Work Company, said that seasoned home workers knew the challenges of home working and have “learned the necessary skills and tricks through their own resourcef