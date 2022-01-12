Seasonal workers left without running water and unfairly treated

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.A review into the experiences of seasonal workers on a government pilot scheme has found that many were treated unfairly or subject to discrimination or racism by employers. The government’s seasonal workers pilot was launched in 2019 and allowed licensed employers to recruit temporary migrant workers from non-EU countries to address a shortfall in staff. Migrant workers could come to the UK and work in agricultural settings for up to six months in 2019 and 2020. As part of the review into the pilot’s effectiveness, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) sent out a survey to pilot workers to ensure they were not subject to modern slavery or other employment abuses. The Home Office also conducted compliance visits to ensure employers taking part in the pilot were abiding by the conditions set by government, which included the adequate protection and fair treatment of migrant workers.
Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines.