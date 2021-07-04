Executive support roles to be culled at Deloitte

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

The figure amounts to more than a quarter of Deloitte’s UK assistants being made redundant, with about 560 employees being told their jobs are at risk. It is thought that new online systems had made it possible for more employees to carry out many aspects of the executive assistant role themselves. A source told the Sunday Telegraph at the weekend that the restructuring reflected the fact the firm had made “significant improvements to enable more self-service options” for its staff. They can now use online systems to lodge their own requests with IT or HR, or to book meeting rooms or travel.Remaining executive assistants have been informed that their responsibilities would now change as administrative tasks had fallen in number, and in many aspects their roles would be enhanced. A consultation process with affected staff is under way. Last month Deloitte told its 20,000 staff in the UK that they could work from home permanently. Unlike other members of the “big four”, PwC, KPMG and EY, Deloitte has not stipulated a specific number of days for employee