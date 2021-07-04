Executive support roles to be culled at Deloitte

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.About 150 executive assistant roles are to be lost at consulting giant Deloitte as the company prepares to adopt a hybrid working model. The figure amounts to more than a quarter of Deloitte’s UK assistants being made redundant, with about 560 employees being told their jobs are at risk. It is thought that new online systems had made it possible for more employees to carry out many aspects of the executive assistant role themselves. A source told the Sunday Telegraph at the weekend that the restructuring reflected the fact the firm had made “significant improvements to enable more self-service options” for its staff. They can now use online systems to lodge their own requests with IT or HR, or to book meeting rooms or travel.
Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and editor.