Agency worker did not accrue holiday pay on furlough

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.An employment tribunal has ruled that an agency worker who received work assignments through a flexible workforce supplier did not accrue holiday pay while he was on furlough.
Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.