Agency worker did not accrue holiday pay on furlough

The Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) said the ruling, in the case of Mr D Perkins v The Best Connection Group, provided recruitment agencies with “much needed” clarity about entitlements during furlough. Perkins, an agency worker who carried out assignments for The Best Connection Group, brought a claim for unpaid holiday pay while he was furloughed under the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) from May to July 2020. He was seeking £261 in lost wages and £261 in accrued holiday pay. The tribunal judge agreed with The Best Connection Group that he was not a “worker” for the purposes of the Working Time Regulations 1998 for the period that he was on furlough, and therefore did not accrue holiday pay during this time. The Cardiff tribunal came to this conclusion because Perkins’ contract with the agency only existed when he was on assignment with a client, and not between assignments. The agreement between Perkins and the agency said that he would not “receive payment from TBC or its clients for any time not spent on assignment whether in respect of holidays, illness or absence for any other reason.” The claimant admitted that he had not accrued holiday pay while he was not working on assignments for the company prior to the furlough period. Employment judge Rachel Hartfield agreed that the terms and conditions signed by the claimant were clear that he would not accrue holiday pay when not on assignment. Government guidance says: “Some agency workers on a contrac