Record A-level results but employers uneasy over students’ preference for university route

In England, 44% of entries gained A* and A grades compared with 38.1% in 2020 and 25% in 2019. In Wales the proportion of entries gaining top grades was 48% – up from 42% – and in Northern Ireland 51%. [pullquote]Universities [are] reaping the benefits of student expenditure, rather than adapting to give them work-ready skills that employers value” – Mark Creighton, Avado[/pullquote] In Scotland the percentage of pupils achieving A to C grades in their Highers – the country's equivalent to A-levels – fell from 89.3% in 2020 to 87.3% in 2021 – but the figure was still well above pre-pandemic levels. Students did not sit traditional examinations this year – and last – because of the pandemic so A-level results were awarded by teacher-assessed grades overseen by examination boards with slight variations between the four nations of the UK. Within England there were some regional disparities with, for example, more than 47% of entries in London and the south receiving A* or A, but just 39% of those in the north-east of England doing so.Girls this y