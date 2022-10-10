Financial wellbeing in a cost-of-living crisis (webinar)

There is an increasing recognition that employees’ money issues can have a big impact on them at work, and that financial wellbeing is closely linked to other aspects of employees’ physical and mental health. With the current cost-of-living crisis, this means that it has never been more important for employers to support their employees’ financial wellbeing.

In XpertHR’s 60-minute webinar at 11am BST on Monday 17 October 2022, Rhiannon Byers, head of workplace and community programmes at The Money Charity, provides powerful and practical insights on the importance and impact of financial wellbeing. The one-hour webinar will cover:

why financial wellbeing is so important in a workplace context, at any time but especially during a cost-of-living crisis);

how financial wellbeing links to mental health;

HR’s role in facilitating initiatives to improve financial wellbeing in their workplaces; and

what organisations can do to help their employees during a cost-of-living crisis.

Webinar presenter and speaker

Noelle Murphy is senior HR practice editor at XpertHR. She has a background in qualitative and quantitative research and psychology. Noelle sets the research agenda for HR practice outside of pay. This involves devising and managing the HR practice research programme, including monitoring and recording key HR metrics, such as absence rates and costs, labour turnover and the make-up and breakdown of the HR function.

Rhiannon Byer leads the charity’s adult Financial Wellbeing work in workplace and community settings. Prior to working in the third sector Rhiannon spent most of her career at the Financial Conduct Authority, ensuring that customers of the UK’s retail bank, building societies, credit unions, consumer credit providers and the debt advice sector were treated fairly.

