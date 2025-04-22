Latest NewsEconomics, government & businessInflationLabour marketPay & benefits

NI increase has not caused ‘knee-jerk reaction’ in pay awards

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Sommart Sombutwanitkul/Shutterstock
Sommart Sombutwanitkul/Shutterstock

Pay awards have remained stable in the first quarter of 2025, with the median pay award remaining at 3% for the fourth consecutive rolling quarter.

Despite the recent increase in national insurance contributions, data from HR data and insights provider Brightmine, indicates that a sharp drop in pay awards is unlikely in the near term.

Sheila Attwood, HR insights and data lead at Brightmine, said: “Currently, the data isn’t showing any signs of a knee-jerk reaction to recent national insurance changes. However, we do know that employers are taking a watch and wait approach, so we expect to see that reflected in the second half of this year.

Pay awards

Budget costs lead to lower 2025 pay awards

Pay deals stuck at 4% in October 

CIPD: Public sector workers enjoy post-budget pay boost

“The good news is that the latest GDP figures show stronger-than-expected growth of 0.5% in February, offering some reassurance for businesses. However, global uncertainty – particularly around the actions of the US government – continues to cloud the outlook. These two factors confirm our view that pay awards levels will remain steady in the near future.”

April is the most significant month in the pay review calendar, with almost half of all annual pay settlements taking effect during this period. Early indications from the first April 2025 pay deals suggest that the overall pattern is holding firm. The median basic pay award in April stands at 3%, with the middle half of deals ranging between 2% and 3.5%. Notably, 75.5% of these settlements were lower than the award given at the previous review for the same group of employees, Brightmine’s data revealed.

“This early snapshot confirms what we’ve been seeing over recent months – most organisations are holding the line at 3%,” added Attwood. “While we are seeing more pay awards at the lower end, the overall picture remains one of stability, particularly as inflation eases and NIC changes bed in.”

Brightmine collected details of 125 pay awards that took effect between 1 January and 31 March 2025, covering the pay review outcomes for more than 192,000 employees. It found:

  • A narrowing in the range of pay awards. Pay awards are heavily bunched around the median value, with the middle 50% of pay awards sitting between 2.5% and 3.5%.
  • Few organisations are freezing pay. There are a handful of pay freezes – from four organisations – recorded in the latest data, showing that while settlement levels have fallen, organisations for the most part are still offering pay rises.
  • There is a heavy focus on 3%. Almost one-third (31%) of pay awards were worth exactly 3%, with a total of 58.4% worth between 2% and 3%.
  • Three-quarters of deals were lower this year. Based on a matched sample analysis, 72.7% of pay awards in the current rolling quarter are worth less than the same group of employees received at their previous review. Just 15.5% were higher compared with a year ago, with the remaining 11.8% at the same level two years in a row.
  • All-deals median at 3%. Analysing the full data sample of both performance-related and basic pay awards also produces a median 3% pay award over the past three months.

 

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more human resources jobs

Adam McCulloch first worked for Personnel Today magazine in the early 1990s as a sub editor. He rejoined Personnel Today as a writer in 2017, covering all aspects of HR but with a special interest in diversity, social mobility and industrial relations. He has ventured beyond the HR realm to work as a freelance writer and production editor in sectors including travel (The Guardian), aviation (Flight International), agriculture (Farmers' Weekly), music (Jazzwise), theatre (The Stage) and social work (Community Care). He is also the author of KentWalksNearLondon. Adam first became interested in industrial relations after witnessing an exchange between Arthur Scargill and National Coal Board chairman Ian McGregor in 1984, while working as a temp in facilities at the NCB, carrying extra chairs into a conference room!

You may also like

Post-pandemic starters seek more pay for on-site working

Maisie Adam to host Employee Benefits Awards 2025

Most businesses will need to adjust wages in...

‘British people too polite to talk about salary?...

Senior HR pay rising faster than junior roles

Employee Benefits Awards 2025 shortlist revealed

New rules from April on neonatal leave and...

ONS data: Wage growth and job vacancies stabilise

Finland’s workplaces the key to top spot in...

Private sector pay rises remain at 4%