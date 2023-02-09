Latest NewsPublic sectorIndustrial action / strikesTrade unionsPay settlements

Firefighter strikes postponed amid new pay offer

by Rob Moss
by Rob Moss PA Images / Alamy
PA Images / Alamy

An announcement of dates for a national strike of firefighters and control room staff has been postponed after an increased pay offer from Fire and Rescue Service employers.

At talks on Tuesday, employers offered a 7% pay rise on nationally negotiated rates backdated to July 2022, with another 5% rise from July 2023.

The executive committee of the Fire Brigades Union yesterday decided to ballot its members on the new offer, and has postponed announcing strike dates, something it had promised to do today had a new offer not been forthcoming.

Last week, 88% of firefighters and control room staff in England, Scotland and Wales voted in favour of strike on a 73% turnout. In Northern Ireland, 94% voted in favour.

The union said the new offer still amounts to a real-terms pay cut but that it will have an “honest and sober” discussion with members.

Fire service pay talks

Who is on strike and when?

Firefighters to strike for for first time in 20 years

Matt Wrack, FBU general secretary, said: “This offer is testament to the power of collective action through the Fire Brigades Union. Last year we were offered an insulting 2%. The employers have now revised their position.

“We have achieved this increase because of the massive vote in favour of strike action by firefighters and control staff across the country, which made clear the strength of feeling among firefighters about cuts to their wages.”

He said that, since 2010, the average firefighter has suffered a 12% devaluation of their pay.

“We will now ballot our members,” he said. “Frontline firefighters and control room staff will make the decision on whether this pay offer is considered a real improvement. Our internal discussions will be honest and sober. While the offer is improved from last year, it still amounts to a real-terms pay cut.

“Meanwhile, plans to announce a series of strike dates and industrial action will be postponed, pending the outcome of the ballot. Eighty-eight per cent of firefighters voted for industrial in our ballot. The mandate for strike action by firefighters remains.”

HR opportunities in the public sector on Personnel Today


Browse more HR opportunities in the public sector

Rob Moss

Rob Moss is a business journalist with more than 25 years' experience. He has been editor of Personnel Today since 2010. He joined the publication in 2006 as online editor of the award-winning website. Rob specialises in labour market economics, gender diversity and family-friendly working. He has hosted hundreds of webinar and podcasts. Before writing about HR and employment he ran news and feature desks on publications serving the global optical and eyewear market, the UK electrical industry, and energy markets in Asia and the Middle East.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Who is on strike and when?

CWU halts strike after Royal Mail legal challenge

MPs vote through Strikes Bill

Firefighters to strike for first time in 20...

Schools out, trains out: Firms face ‘day of...

University unions reject latest pay offer

ILO denies it backs minimum service strikes bill

Train drivers strike in February announced

Teachers to strike for four days in February...

UK universities face 18 days of strikes