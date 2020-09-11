First female chief executive for a Wall St bank chosen

Photo: Shutterstock

For the first time a Wall Street bank is to be led by a woman as Citigroup has named Scotland-born Jane Fraser as its new chief executive.

Fraser is the bank’s current president and head of global consumer division, and will become its new boss in February when current chief Michael Corbat retires.

She has worked at Citi, the US’s fourth largest bank, for 16 years, serving in her current role since 2019. She oversees business in 19 countries and previously led its Latin America division.

The chair of Citi’s board of directors, John Dugan, said Fraser would take the bank “to the next level”.

“She has deep experience across our lines of business and regions and we are highly confident in her,” he said.

Last year, Royal Bank of Scotland named Alison Rose as its first female chief executive, making her the first woman to run any of the big four banks in the UK.

Just 31 women held top spots at major American companies listed on the S&P 500 index at the end of 2019, none of which were banks. As a result, calls for more diversity have intensified particular as evidence grows suggesting that more inclusion leads to better business performance.

At a congressional hearing last year Rep Al Green (the Democrat representative for Texas’s ninth congressional district) asked the chief executives of the US’s seven largest banks to raise their hands if they were not “white men.” After none raised a hand, Green asked if any of them believed they would be succeeded by a woman or a person of colour.