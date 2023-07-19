Flexible working bill passes through Parliament

Legislation that will give employees better access to flexible working has now completed its way through parliament and awaits Royal Assent.

The Employment Relations (Flexible Working) Act 2023 enables employees to make two flexible working requests in any 12-month period, and requires employers to respond to requests within two months of receiving them. It passed through its third reading in parliament on Friday (14 July).

Employees will also no longer have to explain the impact that granting the request would have on their role and how that might be dealt with. Managers will not be able to refuse a request until they have consulted with the staff member.

Although a day-one right to request flexible working had been mooted, this is not explicitly stated in the bill. Employees will still need 26 weeks’ service before they can make a flexible working request.

The government has said it will deal with the day-one request right through separate, secondary legislation, but this is yet to be tabled.

Research from the CIPD in May found that 14% of employers would enable a right to request flexible working from the first day of employment before legislation took effect.

Its survey also revealed that around 4 million workers had changed careers due to a lack of flexibility in their job.

The bill was sponsored by Labour MP Yasmin Qureshi, who argued that “invisible restrictions” are holding many employees back from their career potential.

Qureshi also quoted figures from charity Working Families showing that three in 10 UK parents are in jobs below their skill levels because they cannot secure flexible working arrangements.

Last week conciliation service Acas updated its statutory code of practice on handling flexible working requests to reflect the changes. It is now seeking employers’ views on these updates in a consultation due to end in early September.

Susan Clews, Acas chief executive, said: “Rapid advances in technology alongside changes to the way many people now work since the Covid-19 pandemic have contributed to a substantial shift in flexible working globally.

“It has allowed more people to better balance their working lives and employers have also benefited from being an attractive place to work for skilled staff that value flexibility.”

