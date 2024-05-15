OfficesEmployee engagementLatest NewsRecruitment & retentionFour-day week

Half of employees would move jobs for four-day week

by Ashleigh Webber
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

More than half of employees would be tempted to take a job at a different organisation if it offered a four-day working week, but employers are concerned about its impact on operations and productivity, a survey has revealed.

Fifty-one per cent of professionals polled by recruitment agency Hays said they would consider changing jobs for this type of working arrangement. Only 12% said they would not be tempted at all by a four-day week, albeit this figure was up from 6% last year.

However, the reality of a four-day week seems a distant concern for many organisations. Of those who could implement a shorter work week due to the type of organisation or sector they operate in, 74% said they would not consider it, up from 72% who responded to 2023’s poll.

Fewer employers are considering implementing a four-day week (15%, down from 21% in 2023). Only one in 10 (11%) have introduced or are trialling a four-day week, up from 7%.

Asked why they were unable to consider offering a four-day week, 57% cited operational concerns and 34% were worried about the impact on productivity.

Twenty per cent were unprepared from a financial perspective – employees usually expect to receive the same rate of pay as if they were working five days a week.

Some employers were prepared to offer a trade-off to make the four-day week a reality, with 28% stating they would be more likely to offer it if staff spent all four days in the workplace.

Of the organisations offering a four-day week, 78% believe it helps their candidate attraction strategy.

Chetan Patel, managing director of Hays London City, told City AM: “Although our research indicates a very slight increase in employers who have implemented a four-day working week, despite most employers now offering flexible and hybrid working, the transition to a four-day work week represents a more substantial cultural and operational change.

“At the moment this still feels out of reach for a lot of employers. Nearly three-quarters of employers aren’t considering the change at all – and although a four-day week might still stand out to potential jobseekers, there’s lots of other ways to offer flexibility.

“Hybrid working is still non-negotiable for most professionals. Without taking the leap to a four-day week, employers could consider offering flexible hours, adaptable start and finish times or even early finishes during summer to stand out from the crowd in a bid to attract talent.”

Hays’ survey received almost 11,900 responses from employers and employees across the UK.

Ashleigh is editor of OHW+ and HR and wellbeing editor at Personnel Today. Ashleigh's areas of interest include employee health and wellbeing, equality and inclusion and skills development. She has hosted many webinars for Personnel Today, on topics including employee retention, financial wellbeing and menopause support. Prior to joining Personnel Today in 2018, she covered the road transport sector for Commercial Motor and Motor Transport magazines, touching on some of the employment and wellbeing issues experienced by those in road haulage.

