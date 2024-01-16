Hybrid workingLatest NewsLegal sectorFlexible workingWorking from home

Law firm uses gate data in hybrid working clampdown

by Rob Moss
by Rob Moss Slaughter and May's London office on Bunhill Row
Chris Batson / Alamy
Slaughter and May's London office on Bunhill Row
Chris Batson / Alamy

Slaughter and May is to monitor entry and exit data from its office access gates in a bid to force its hybrid workers to limit working from home to two days per week.

In an email to staff, the “magic circle” law firm’s managing partner Deborah Finkler said: “While we have all experienced benefits from having some flexibility in our working week, this has to be balanced against the very clear benefits in terms of culture, collaboration and wellbeing of working together in the office.

“That is why we require everyone to spend a rolling average of at least three full days per week (or the pro rata equivalent) in the office, or at a client, in court etc., and of course more if client or business need requires it.” Junior staff require a higher in-person attendance.

Hybrid working

Hybrid working requests putting some SMEs off candidates

Nationwide reverses ‘work from anywhere’ policy

‘It’s not fair’: How HR can tackle hybrid working complaints

She added that most staff were adhering to the three-days-in, two-days-WFH arrangement, but “it was clear that some have not”.

Finkler explained: “Gate data (showing when people come into and leave the office) will be shared on a monthly basis with group heads, business services directors and HR managers, so you should assume that if you are not in the office (or at a client, in court etc.) in line with the policy, this will be raised with you and you will be asked to comply.”

Many law firms have opted for a 3:2 hybrid working arrangement although some, particularly US firms, have implemented a 4:1 policy.

In 2022, Stephenson Harwood implemented a 3:2 policy but offered some staff the option to work from home exclusively in exchange for a 20% pay cut. Other employers have tied in-person attendance levels to performance reviews.

In October, the Information Commissioner’s Office published workplace monitoring guidance to direct employers on how it can be conducted lawfully and fairly, including advice to help employers build trust with workers and to respect their privacy.

 

Rob Moss

Rob Moss is a business journalist with more than 25 years' experience. He has been editor of Personnel Today since 2010. He joined the publication in 2006 as online editor of the award-winning website. Rob specialises in labour market economics, gender diversity and family-friendly working. He has hosted hundreds of webinar and podcasts. Before writing about HR and employment he ran news and feature desks on publications serving the global optical and eyewear market, the UK electrical industry, and energy markets in Asia and the Middle East.

