PMI: How we built a global DEI framework

Multinational organisations can struggle to have a consistent diversity and inclusion approach thanks to local nuances, legal differences and cultural expectations. Philip Morris International (PMI) has struck a balance between a clear global direction and local strategy, explains Mimi Kurniawan.

Truly global organisations have one superpower in common: the diversity of their workforce.

At PMI, we have 80,000-plus employees across more than 90 markets representing 133 nationalities, so diversity is undoubtedly our greatest strength.

But that’s only the case if every one of our colleagues feels welcome, valued, and empowered to reach their full potential. This goes beyond embracing age, race, gender, (dis)ability, or any other visible or invisible characteristics that make us who we are.

It requires a clear and purposeful diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) strategy that aligns with our business ambitions while also considering local needs.

The opportunity to harness the creativity and resilience of thousands of employees worldwide is a compelling motivator to get DEI right. But implementing a global DEI strategy is not without its challenges.

Different regions have unique cultural contexts, social norms, and specific DEI needs that require a nuanced approach.

There is no “one-size-fits-all” strategy. As DEI professionals, we must navigate this complex terrain, ensuring that our initiatives are not only globally aligned but locally relevant. So how do we do it?

Understand the global-local balance

Managing a DEI strategy on a global scale is about striking the right balance between a unified direction and localised flexibility. It’s important to recognise that different parts of the world prioritise different aspects of DEI.

A global framework can be supported by local resources that can contextualise it for their various markets, empowering each market to address the DEI dimensions most pertinent to their contexts, while still aligning with the global priorities.

By creating a centralised platform for connection, collaboration, and best practice sharing, organisations not only engage, empower, and motivate local teams, but also ensure the overarching DEI strategy remains relevant and resonates globally.

To foster a cohesive yet flexible approach, we have partnered with our employee resource groups (ERGs) to implement initiatives like the “Inclusion Starts with I” campaign, which encourages connection and collaboration across organisational levels, functions, and markets.

Programs like this are designed to promote borderless engagement and learning, enabling our colleagues to share their experiences, challenges, and successes around DEI.

Embrace intersectionality

Intersectionality is another vital element of a successful DEI strategy. In a global organisation, employees do not experience their identities in isolation. Rather, they navigate the workplace with multiple, intersecting aspects of their identity.

For instance, a woman may face unique challenges not only because of her gender but also because of her race, age, or caregiving responsibilities.

Recognising this, we have made intersectionality a cornerstone of our approach, ensuring our DEI strategy is holistic and inclusive of all identity dimensions.

To embed intersectionality into DEI efforts, we create opportunities to highlight diverse employee experiences and foster dialogue around intersectionality within our global workforce.

A recent webcast featured employees who have children with disabilities, serving as a truly inspirational discussion and proof of our value that “we are better together”.

Our ERGs also play a critical role in promoting intentional inclusion and providing a space for employees to share their experiences.

Prioritise measurement and transparency

What gets measured gets done, and I believe this is particularly true for DEI. Measuring diversity is relatively straightforward, but inclusion is a much more nuanced and complex concept.

Traditional frameworks for measuring inclusivity often fall short, especially in today’s world, where the definition of inclusion is constantly evolving.

In 2021, PMI launched the Inclusive Future initiative, a year-long research and convening effort that involved both quantitative and qualitative explorations of inclusion.

A year later, the final report led to the development of the Inclusion Net Promoter Score (iNPS), a new method we piloted to measure inclusion within PMI.

Building on our learnings, we introduced a new, more expansive Inclusion Index earlier this year. This Index provides an intersectional and holistic measurement of inclusion to guide our strategic priorities and program focus.

The Inclusion Index explores essential questions around respect, psychological safety, and inclusion advocacy, which are critical to fostering an inclusive workplace:

Respect: Employees at my organisation respect and value each other’s opinions.

Psychological safety: In my team, it feels safe to voice differing views without fear of negative consequences.

Inclusion advocacy: I would recommend our organisation to a friend or colleague from an underrepresented group as an inclusive place to work.

By focusing on these dimensions, we can measure inclusion in a meaningful way that reflects the realities of our diverse, global workforce.

It also provides a consistent framework to assess progress across markets, ensuring transparency and accountability in our DEI efforts at both the global and local levels.

Above measurement and transparency, all leaders need to embody intersectionality in a visible and authentic way.

Looking to the future

The journey to creating a truly inclusive workplace is neither simple nor linear, especially in a global organisation as diverse as ours.

Making sustainable change requires three levers: employees, line managers, and the organisation at large.

By balancing global and local needs, embracing intersectionality, and prioritising transparent measurement and leadership support, together we can make meaningful progress toward our DEI goals.

At PMI, we embrace the differences that make each of us unique and leverage them to build a culture where everyone can thrive.

By continuing to learn, adapt, and innovate in our DEI approach, we’re shaping a more inclusive future for our employees, our customers, and our communities around the world.

