Minimum service levelsLatest NewsEducationIndustrial action / strikesPublic sector

Government repeal of Strikes Act gains widespread support

by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam
by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam Shutterstock / Sandra Matic
Shutterstock / Sandra Matic

The government’s decision to repeal the Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Act 2023 has gained widespread support from unions and trade bodies.

As reported earlier this week, government departments have been ordered to ignore controversial minimum services levels legislation as part of its drive to roll back anti-trade union laws.

Ministers have now officially been told to disregard the Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Act 2023, which required employers in a number of sectors to force workers to attend work during a strike to keep up service levels.

Rachel Suff, senior policy adviser for employment relations at the CIPD, said: “When it was first proposed, we expressed concerns that this law would not enhance employment relations or protect the public and that it could undermine trust between trade unions and employers. Good employment relations start with collaboration and partnership, and we support the repeal of this legislation which many employers had raised concerns about.

Strike action

Government will ‘ignore’ minimum service levels rules

Harrods could face strike over ‘discriminatory’ holiday guidelines

Minimum service levels in the UK

“Repealing this legislation was a key pledge in Labour’s manifesto, so it’s not surprising to see the government move quickly. However, with a big new Employment Bill planned, the government needs to look at its reforms holistically and consult fully to ensure it has a full understanding of the wide-ranging implications for workplaces.”

Educators’ union Community has also welcomed the decision to repeal minimum service level legislation for the sector, which follows a targeted campaign by education unions. In June, Community members had unanimously passed a motion calling for the repeal of the legislation at the union’s Biennial Delegate Conference.

Helen Osgood, Community’s national officer for education and early years, said: “We welcome the repeal of minimum service levels legislation. This is another positive step towards supporting our educators and ensuring that workers within the sector feel valued and respected – demonstrating the power of a Labour government that are prepared to support the sector rather than denigrate it. Whilst this is a really encouraging measure, there is still a long way to go towards ensuring that teaching and working in education is a long-term and viable career that people can aspire to.”

Community rep Jane Hetherington, who recently helped move the motion to repeal minimum service legislation, said: “It’s great news that the Labour government has taken swift action to remove this damaging piece of legislation from the statute book. It is already making a huge difference to have a government that will listen to the voices of education workers and work with us to improve outcomes for teachers, support staff and pupils.”

In formally announcing the move, deputy prime minister Angela Rayner said: “Attempting to clamp down on the fundamental freedom of working people has got us nowhere and this was targeted at sectors who dedicate their lives to serving us all. That’s why we’re scrapping this pointless law and creating a new partnership between business, trade unions and working people through our New Deal. Repealing this legislation is the first part of our plan to reset industrial relations so they are fit for a modern economy.”

Business secretary Jonathan Reynolds added:  “We need to get Britain’s economy moving again, deliver growth and the public services which taxpayers deserve. The Strikes Act has not worked – unbelievably the UK has lost more days due to strike action than France, costing the taxpayer billions of pounds, and these divisive laws haven’t resolved a single strike since they were introduced.

“By removing minimum service levels, we will reset industrial relations, so they are based on good faith negotiation and bargaining, ending the chaos and restoring trust in public services. This is about restoring politics as public service ensuring government acts to fix problems not cause them.”

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

HR opportunities in the public sector on Personnel Today


Browse more HR opportunities in the public sector

Kavitha Sivasubramaniam is an experienced journalist, editor and communications professional who has been working in B2B publishing for more than 17 years. After graduating from Bournemouth University with a degree in Multi Media Journalism, Kavitha started her career in local and regional newspapers, before moving to consumer magazines and later trade titles, as well as PR. Specialising in pay and reward, she has been editor of a number of HR publications including Pay & Benefits, Employee Benefits, Benefits Expert, Reward and CIPP’s membership magazine, Professional. In June 2024, she won Pay, Reward and Employee Benefits Journalist of the Year at the Willis Towers Watson media awards. She was also named one of Each Person’s top 20 influential HR bloggers and managed a highly commended content team of the year in 2019.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Employers urged to take action during riots

Charity urges government to make caring protected characteristic

Microsoft links security to employee performance reviews

UK government looking into ‘Canadian pensions model’

Study highlights UK skills gap hindering career development

Women who work remotely struggle with boundaries

HR changes save NHS Wales board £740k and...

Call for employers to support lonely global workers

Reimagining the employee lifecycle as a public sector...

Regional employment and wage gaps narrow