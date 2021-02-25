Grant Eldred joins Clifford Chance as chief people officer

Bastian Kienitz / Alamy Stock Photo

Magic Circle law firm Clifford Chance has appointed Grant Eldred as its new chief people officer.

Eldred will commence his new role in April, having previously worked as global head of HR transformation at Goldman Sachs. He will sit on the firm’s executive operations group.

Clifford Chance has also announced the appointment of another people-related role, with Chinwe Odimba-Chapman becoming global partner for talent.

Odimba-Chapman has been at the firm for 20 years and will join its executive leadership group as an “agent for inclusion”, collaborating closely with diversity lead Tiernan Brady.

Global managing partner Matthew Layton said: “Our global people strategy includes significant industry leading commitments and, following his hugely successful tenure at Goldman Sachs and deep HR leadership experience, we look forward to Grant helping us to set new standards for excellence in our sector.”

“Chinwe is fantastically well placed to add value in this role, and will bring the challenge and fresh perspectives that will enrich our strategic decision-making.”

Layton said the new appointments would bring “an exceptionally strong combination of high level senior capabilities” to the firm.

Clifford Chance’s current head of people and talent, Laura King, is due to retire after more than 20 years at the firm.

