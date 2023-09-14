Greater Manchester Police officers’ data exposed in cyber attack

Thousands of police officers’ personal details have been stolen in a cyber attack, Greater Manchester Police has said.

A company in Stockport that makes ID cards for organisations including the police force saw its data stolen in the ransomware attack.

The company has not yet been named and it is not known whether any other employers’ details are affected.

Assistant chief constable Colin McFarlane of Greater Manchester Police said: “We are aware of a ransomware attack affecting a third-party supplier of various UK organisations, including GMP, which holds some information on those employed by GMP. At this stage, it’s not believed this data includes financial information.

“We understand how concerning this is for our employees so, as we work to understand any impact on GMP, we have contacted the Information Commissioners Office and are doing everything we can to ensure employees are kept informed, their questions are answered, and they feel supported. This is being treated extremely seriously, with a nationally-led criminal investigation into the attack.”

Mike Peake, Chair of Greater Manchester Police Federation, said: “Our colleagues are undertaking some of the most difficult and dangerous roles imaginable to catch criminals and keep the public safe.

“To have any personal details potentially leaked out into the public domain in this manner – for all to possibly see – will understandably cause many officers concern and anxiety. We are working with the force to mitigate the dangers and risks that this breach could have on our colleagues.”

According to the Manchester Evening News the names, photographs, ranks, and serial numbers relating to thousands of police officers have been stolen.

Staff were informed about the hack yesterday (13 September).

A similar attack involving a supplier for the Metropolitan Police occurred last month, while earlier this year Police Service Northern Ireland inadvertently published staff data in response to a Freedom of Information request.

