To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Webinar speakers

In XpertHR's 60-minute webinar at 11am GMT on Tuesday 30 November 2021, a panel of equal pay experts will empower you to move from intention to impact, allowing you to make pay equity a reality within your organisation.Together these experts will give you the knowledge and practical strategies needed to drive meaningful change in your organisation. The webinar includes a Q&A session.is the CEO of Gapsquare, from XpertHR, offering pay analytics that make diversity and equality possible. Zara sits on the Global Future Council on New Agenda for Equity and Social Justice at World Economic Forum, has spoken and written for various global equity strategy organisations and leads Gapsquare as part of the UN Global Compact Network UK (GCN UK). Zara has long been a powerful advocate for workplace equality and wider fair pay.works across the breadth of The Fawcett Society's campaigning issues, including developing research proposals, formulating policy based on that evidence, and advocating for change. He has led on work for Fawcett that includes its Local Government Commission, the development of its Equal Pay Bill, and it Commission on Gender Stereotypes in Early Childhood. Before joining Fawcett, Andrew worked for three years in Parliament, including as a policy advisor on work and pensions issues, and for four years in local government including a year spent managing a "big data" team.is an experienced and passionate Corporate Responsibility, Inclusion and Sustainability leader. She is currently Head of Inclusion and Corporate Responsibility at Osborne Clarke with a brief t