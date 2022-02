How ‘Top Employers’ are supporting business growth with wellbeing

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Important year ahead for OH

New benchmarking data from among the UK’s leading employers shows how the return to growth has become a major priority for 2022. In any year, this means increased demands on people and performance, the potential need for longer hours, more responsibilities and change. These all can have an effect on employee wellbeing, and responsible organisations will make this a priority. However, in the post-pandemic era and a context where employee wellbeing has been stretched and strained for two years and counting, building wellbeing has become a foundation of HR and occupational health teams’ contribution their organisations. The importance of this issue is backed up by evidence, compiled by the Top Employers Institute, from the people practices and priorities of more than 1,800 organisations globally. The drive for growth has leaped from number five to second in the list of business priorities among the UK’s 84 certified Top Employers , and sits just behind the strongly-related issue of supporting organisational and cultural change. Meanwhile the health and safety of employees remains third in the list of business priorities, with employers realising its importance in good times as well as bad.Health and wellbeing can’t be treated as a token priority, or just one of an employer’s many values. This will be an important year for OH professionals to contribute to thinking on HR strategy, assess employees’ needs, and consider what initiatives will have the greatest impact in supporting change and growth. In the global context, UK employers have been more active in pushing the full range of holistic health and wellbeing support. Eighty per cent of the Top Employers consistently have a wellbeing champion to drive initiatives (versus an average figure of 59% among employers in the rest of the world); 76% offer religious or spiritual facilities for worship (26%); 89% provide financial education for employees (60%); and almost all UK Top Employers (98%) have an employee assis