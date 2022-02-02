AnxietyDepressionStressMental health conditionsOH employment law

How ‘Top Employers’ are supporting business growth with wellbeing

by Phil Sproston
by Phil Sproston Certified 'Top Employer' Santander UK is supporting wellbeing through access to apps and a daily 'wellbeing hour'
Image: Richard Oldroyd / Shutterstock.com
Certified 'Top Employer' Santander UK is supporting wellbeing through access to apps and a daily 'wellbeing hour'
Image: Richard Oldroyd / Shutterstock.com

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Employees are likely to come under significant pressure as organisations' embark on their quest for growth in 2022. Health and wellbeing initiatves will therefore become an integral part of business success, writes Phil Sprotson, who reveals what some of the UK's ‘Top Employers’ are doing to support wellbeing.  New benchmarking data from among the UK’s leading employers shows how the return to growth has become a major priority for 2022. In any year, this means increased demands on people and performance, the potential need for longer hours, more responsibilities and change. These all can have an effect on employee wellbeing, and responsible organisations will make this a priority. However, in the post-pandemic era and a context where employee wellbeing has been stretched and strained for two years and counting, building wellbeing has become a foundation of HR and occupational health teams’ contribution their organisations. The importance of this issue is backed up by evidence, compiled by the Top Employers Institute, from the people practices and priorities of more than 1,800 organisations globally. The drive for growth has leaped from number five to second in the list of business priorities among the UK’s 84 certified Top Employers, and sits just behind the strongly-related issue of supporting organisational and cultural change. Meanwhile the health and safety of employees remains third in the list of business priorities, with employers realising its importance in good times as well as bad.

Important year ahead for OH

Health and wellbeing can’t be treated as a token priority, or just one of an employer’s many values. This will be an important year for OH professionals to contribute to thinking on HR strategy, assess employees’ needs, and consider what initiatives will have the greatest impact in supporting change and growth. In the global context, UK employers have been more active in pushing the full range of holistic health and wellbeing support. Eighty per cent of the Top Employers consistently have a wellbeing champion to drive initiatives (versus an average figure of 59% among employers in the rest of the world); 76% offer religious or spiritual facilities for worship (26%); 89% provide financial education for employees (60%); and almost all UK Top Employers (98%) have an employee assis
Phil Sproston

Phil Sproston is region manager for UK & Ireland at Top Employers Institute, a global authority that recognises excellence in people practices.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Success of NHS diabetes ‘soup and shakes’ programme...

Pandemic causing stress and sleep ‘crisis’ among school...

Academics warn of adult health burden if children’s...

Less than half rate UK firms’ mental health...

Why ‘hidden’ disabilities shouldn’t also mean hiding disability

Workplace return will boost mental health, say third...

Working-age smokers more likely to become ill and...

Lack of sleep affecting patient care, warn NHS...

Drug use, especially painkillers, has risen during pandemic

Burnout spiralling among customer-facing workers