Amazon to offer 1,500 new apprenticeships

Amazon has announced it will offer 1,500 new apprenticeships across the UK. The online retail giant will offer 40 schemes across a range of roles, including publishing, retailing and marketing. There will also be apprenticeships focused on environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG). More than 200 of the apprenticeships will be at degree-level, Amazon said, offering up to £32,000 a year alongside a benefits package worth £700. Over 500 of the apprenticeships will be offered to existing employees that want to retrain, and the company will also work with Forces Families Jobs to provide apprenticeship opportunities to military families. The company said pay for apprentices would range from a minimum of £10 per hour depending on location, to the £32,000 degree-level salary. The roles will be located across Amazon UK's sites, including fulfilment centres, delivery stations and head offices in London and Manchester. Amazon already has around 1,000 apprentices participating in a number of programmes, while around 500 have already qualified.
