Amazon to offer 1,500 new apprenticeships

The online retail giant will offer 40 schemes across a range of roles, including publishing, retailing and marketing. There will also be apprenticeships focused on environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG). More than 200 of the apprenticeships will be at degree-level, Amazon said, offering up to £32,000 a year alongside a benefits package worth £700. Over 500 of the apprenticeships will be offered to existing employees that want to retrain, and the company will also work with Forces Families Jobs to provide apprenticeship opportunities to military families. The company said pay for apprentices would range from a minimum of £10 per hour depending on location, to the £32,000 degree-level salary. The roles will be located across Amazon UK’s sites, including fulfilment centres, delivery stations and head offices in London and Manchester. Amazon already has around 1,000 apprentices participating in a number of programmes, while around 500 have already qualified.The company also offers a programme called Career Choice, which pre-pays 95% of tuition for courses in high-demand fields, up to a value of £8,000 over four years. John Boumphrey, UK country manager at Amazon, said the expanded programme would provide “opportunities for upskilling and retraining for people of all ages, at all stages of their careers, helping to address skills gaps and increase social mobility”. “After the success of last year’s programme, we are pleased to be expanding to new regions across the UK and in new disciplines like corporate responsibility and sustainability,” he said. “Amidst a backdrop of skills shortages across the country, apprentice