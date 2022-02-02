HR and recruitment roles shine in ‘best jobs’ list

Employee experienceHow to manage homeworkers Employee engagement and the employee experience: XpertHR survey
- Java developer
- Enterprise architect
- Product manager
- Full stack engineer
- Data scientist
- HR manager
- Corporate recruiter
- HR business partner<
To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.HR and recruitment roles star among the best jobs for 2022, according to a new survey from Glassdoor. HR manager came sixth in the careers site’s rankings of best roles for this year, jumping eight places from number 14 in 2021. It scored 4.5 (out of a possible 5) and 4.4 for job satisfaction. Glassdoor said there were 751 active job openings for HR managers, on a median base salary of £48,443. The company also rated its “work from home access” at 87%. Just behind it fell corporate recruiter, which scored the highest job satisfaction of any in the rankings. Corporate recruiters rated their role 4.6 out of a possible 5, and roles were on offer for a median of £46,215. This role scored 83% in terms of its suitability for working from home. HR business partner, which also received an overall score of 4.5, ranked eighth in Glassdoor’s rankings. The company recorded 655 active job openings for this role, with a work from home rating of 92%.
Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines.