HR and recruitment roles shine in ‘best jobs’ list

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher Software developer was the most in-demand role, according to Glassdoor
HR and recruitment roles star among the best jobs for 2022, according to a new survey from Glassdoor. HR manager came sixth in the careers site’s rankings of best roles for this year, jumping eight places from number 14 in 2021. It scored 4.5 (out of a possible 5) and 4.4 for job satisfaction. Glassdoor said there were 751 active job openings for HR managers, on a median base salary of £48,443. The company also rated its “work from home access” at 87%. Just behind it fell corporate recruiter, which scored the highest job satisfaction of any in the rankings. Corporate recruiters rated their role 4.6 out of a possible 5, and roles were on offer for a median of £46,215. This role scored 83% in terms of its suitability for working from home. HR business partner, which also received an overall score of 4.5, ranked eighth in Glassdoor’s rankings. The company recorded 655 active job openings for this role, with a work from home rating of 92%.

Employee experience

How to manage homeworkers  Employee engagement and the employee experience: XpertHR survey
Glassdoor assigned roles scores by combining overall job satisfaction ratings, number of jobs and salaries from hundreds of thousands of employee reviews on its site. Technology-focused roles dominated the top 25 jobs, with java developer named the number one job for the first time, having first appeared last year. There are 11 STEM (science, tech, engineering and maths) roles in the top 25 jobs. According to Glassdoor, the best jobs in the UK for 2022 are:
  1. Java developer
  2. Enterprise architect
  3. Product manager
  4. Full stack engineer
  5. Data scientist
  6. HR manager
  7. Corporate recruiter
  8. HR business partner<
Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines.

