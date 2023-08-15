Hybrid working trends for high-performing teams (webinar)

Tuesday 12 September 2023, 2:00pm BST

With the competition to source top talent at an all-time high and jobseekers’ expectations increasingly non-negotiable, the future of work has never been so topical. Employers have learned that flexibility around where their people work is a key determinant in recruitment and retention.

Hybrid working for many people is non-negotiable and, for most organisations, it is a key part of their talent growth strategy. But how do employers ensure their remote working strategy works for both the business and their people?

This Personnel Today webinar, in association with global HR platform Remote, examines trends in hybrid working and provides practical insights into how organisations are taking remote working to the next level.

Rob Moss, editor of Personnel Today, is joined by an expert panel including Barbara Matthews, chief people officer at Remote; Cheryl Bosi, head of HR at HSBC UK; and Nadia Harris, founder of Remote Work Advocate.

How hybrid working is evolving

The impact it is having on workplaces

How wellbeing programmes work in hybrid teams

How digital tools can improve collaboration and productivity.

This 60-minute webinar comprises a panel discussion on remote work trends, a look at hybrid working at HSBC and the opportunity for the audience to ask questions and share their thoughts.

Barbara Matthews is chief people officer at Remote and has more than 20 years’ global HR experience, from start-ups to organisations with full HR teams and centres of excellence. She has supported organisations across multiple regions, coaching and enabling leaders to partner with the business to drive it forward. Barbara has worked in technology, multinationals and FinTech and currently heads up Remote’s people team worldwide.

Cheryl Bosi is head of HR at HSBC UK. Cheryl is highly strategic and well-versed in finances, risks and controls. Used to working in highly regulated industries, she began her career at Northern Rock before becoming chief of staff at Virgin Money. Building trusted and valued relationships, she held different HR director roles at Lloyds Banking Group before taking on her current role at HSBC in 2020. HSBC is shortlisted for the Hybrid Working Award at the Personnel Today Awards 2023.

Nadia Harris is the founder of Remote Work Advocate, an international remote and hybrid work expert, keynote speaker, university lecturer and author of numerous flexible working publications, including her book “How to tackle hybrid working”. Nadia is a leader in remote and hybrid work according to the Top 15 Remote Work Advocates ranking prepared by All American Speakers, the British Onalytica report “Who’s who in remote working” and global “Remote Innovator of 2022”.

