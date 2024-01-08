Minimum service levelsEmployee relationsLatest NewsIndustrial action / strikes

Tube strikes suspended after ‘progress’ on pay talks

by Jo Faragher
London Underground strikes planned for this week have been suspended while more pay talks take place.

The January Tube strike had been due to start last night (7 January) through to Friday morning, 12 January.

On Sunday evening, the RMT union said that “positive discussions” meant further negotiations could take place, and so decided to suspend the action.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Following further positive discussions, the negotiations on a pay deal for our London Underground members can now take place on an improved basis and mandate with significant further funding for a settlement being made available.”

Tube strikes

Who is on strike and when? 

Minimum service levels now enacted for rail, borders and ambulances

He added that it was a “significantly-improved funding position” which meant scheduled strike action could be called off for the time being.

Union members had previously voted for the action after refusing a pay offer of 5%. Transport for London, which runs the Tube, said it could not afford any more but had been made aware that London mayor Sadiq Khan would be able to provide additional funds.

RMT had also campaigned for full staff travel facilities for tube workers to be restored, criticising TfL for freezing pay bands when a bonus pot of £13m had been created for senior managers.

Khan said on X: “This shows what can be achieved by engaging with trade unions and transport staff rather than working against them.”

Last month, Khan joined other metropolitan mayors in a pledge to stop employers from issuing work notices that force people not to strike under the recently introduced minimum service levels legislation.

 

Jo Faragher

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. Jo is also the author of 'Good Work, Great Technology', published in 2022 by Clink Street Publishing, charting the relationship between effective workplace technology and productive and happy employees. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

