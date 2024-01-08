Tube strikes suspended after ‘progress’ on pay talks

London Underground strikes planned for this week have been suspended while more pay talks take place.

The January Tube strike had been due to start last night (7 January) through to Friday morning, 12 January.

On Sunday evening, the RMT union said that “positive discussions” meant further negotiations could take place, and so decided to suspend the action.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Following further positive discussions, the negotiations on a pay deal for our London Underground members can now take place on an improved basis and mandate with significant further funding for a settlement being made available.”

He added that it was a “significantly-improved funding position” which meant scheduled strike action could be called off for the time being.

Union members had previously voted for the action after refusing a pay offer of 5%. Transport for London, which runs the Tube, said it could not afford any more but had been made aware that London mayor Sadiq Khan would be able to provide additional funds.

RMT had also campaigned for full staff travel facilities for tube workers to be restored, criticising TfL for freezing pay bands when a bonus pot of £13m had been created for senior managers.

Khan said on X: “This shows what can be achieved by engaging with trade unions and transport staff rather than working against them.”

NEW: This week’s tube strikes have now been suspended. Londoners and visitors to our city will no longer face several days of disruption. This shows what can be achieved by engaging with trade unions and transport staff rather then working against them. — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) January 7, 2024

Last month, Khan joined other metropolitan mayors in a pledge to stop employers from issuing work notices that force people not to strike under the recently introduced minimum service levels legislation.

HR roles in the travel and transport on Personnel Today