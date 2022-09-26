TfL to extend free travel to cleaners, security and catering staff

Transport for London will extend its free travel perk to cleaners and other contract workers, it has been announced.

The cost of providing the travel will be covered by City Hall. London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the move would benefit around 5,000 workers who were not previously eligible for free travel, adding that he wanted to do “everything he can” to support the lowest-paid workers on the network as the cost of living spirals.

The free travel allowance had previously only been provided for staff directly employed by TfL, meaning cleaners, catering staff and security staff did not receive it. It will be introduced to eligible staff of suppliers by April 2023.

All TfL workers, including contractors, are also paid the Real Living Wage at the London rate.

The Mayor’s office has also asked TfL to look at whether sick pay rates could be improved for the lowest-paid workers, and potentially bring cleaning services in house.

Khan said: “London’s transport workers, who did so much for us during the pandemic, continue to play an essential and much valued role in keeping our city’s transport network safe and operating.

“I’m deeply concerned about the fact that the spiralling cost of living is hitting those on lower incomes the hardest. That’s why I’m taking unprecedented action to support London’s lowest paid transport workers by removing the cost of using public transport.”

“I will continue to do everything I can to help Londoners with spiralling costs, including providing targeted support directly to those on lower incomes, and to prevent financial inequalities widening further so we can continue to build a better, fairer and more prosperous city for all Londoners.”

Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union, welcomed the announcement, calling it :a victory for our campaigning and a big step forward in our campaign to win justice for London’s tube cleaners”.

