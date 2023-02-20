Half of LGBT+ teachers experience discrimination

More than half (52%) of LGBT+ teachers have experienced discrimination and abuse from pupils and parents, according to a survey that finds schools are not doing enough to address discrimination of this kind.

The poll by teachers union NASUWT found that 26% of LGBT+ teachers feel discrimination has worsened in the past three years.

Only a third said their school has a zero-tolerance approach to homophobia, biphobia and transphobia, and just 14% said their school provides training on LGBT+ equality issues to senior management.

The union has called for the government to introduce a requirement for equality training for school and college leaders.

It would also like to see inspection systems that challenge school and college employers on their record in advancing equality for LGBT+ teachers and students, and mandating all schools and colleges to publish their LGBT+ equality action plans.

Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT general secretary said: “With teacher recruitment and retention reaching crisis levels, governments and employers need to be doing everything in their power to make teaching an inclusive and attractive profession. But instead of being valued and respected, one in two LGBTI NASUWT members report experiencing discrimination and abuse at work.

“This year marks 20 years since the repeal of Section 28, legislation that was a vile and morally egregious attack on LGBTI people. And, whilst the law may have changed, it is unacceptable that LGBTI teachers are still facing prejudice, discrimination, exclusion and hatred. For too many, the situation is getting worse, not better.”

Section 28 legislation prohibited the “promotion of homosexuality” by local authorities. It was in effect from 1988 to 2000 in Scotland and from 1988 to 2003 in England and Wales.

Last week the annual Stonewall top 100 employers list was published, celebrating organisations that champion LGBT+ inclusion.

