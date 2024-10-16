Employers need role models to attract young LGBTQ+ talent

Employers should have relatable role models in leadership positions if they want to attract younger LGBTQ+ workers, according to new research.

A survey by myGwork has found 80% of LGBTQ+ Gen Z students and graduates are more likely to accept a new job if there are visible allies in senior positions.

The business community for LGBTQ+ professionals has therefore warned employers they could risk losing younger talent if their leadership teams aren’t reflective of a diverse workforce.

Workplace culture was also highlighted as an important factor by respondents, with seven in 10 (70%) of LGBTQ+ Gen Z wanting to express themselves authentically at work. Additionally, three-quarters of LGBTQ+ jobseekers say they would hesitate to join organisations where they worry they can’t be their true selves.

According to myGwork, the findings make it clear that authenticity is not just appreciated, but expected. It believes visible LGBTQ+ role models are vital in ensuring workplaces are welcoming and inclusive, and says many Gen Z jobseekers may walk away from an organisation that doesn’t have them.

Adrien and Pierre Gaubert, co-founders of myGwork, said: “Companies that commit to visible representation and authentic environments will not only improve their corporate culture but will also gain a competitive edge in recruitment.”

The survey also found nearly half (48%) of LGBTQ+ students have seen discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity either in a work or academic environment, compared to three in 10 (32%) of their non-LGBTQ+ peers.

Additionally, 36% of LGBTQ+ respondents revealed they had personally experienced discrimination, including homophobia, biphobia, or transphobia.

In recognition of the need for inclusive recruitment, myGwork launched the WorkFair platform to connect employers with diverse LGBTQ+ talent. The careers fair, which this year takes place on 13 November 2024, provides LGBTQ+ jobseekers with the chance to attend workshops and panels, and find out about inclusive job opportunities.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday Email (Required) OptOut From time to time, we will send you emails about selected products, events and services from Personnel Today and OHW+ - but you can choose to opt-out at any time. If you do not wish to receive these emails, please tick this box. Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Education sector HR roles on Personnel Today



Browse more HR jobs in education