Equality, diversity and inclusionLatest NewsLGBTSexual orientation discrimination

Employers need role models to attract young LGBTQ+ talent

by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam
by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam Shutterstock / GBJSTOCK
Shutterstock / GBJSTOCK

Employers should have relatable role models in leadership positions if they want to attract younger LGBTQ+ workers, according to new research.

A survey by myGwork has found 80% of LGBTQ+ Gen Z students and graduates are more likely to accept a new job if there are visible allies in senior positions.

The business community for LGBTQ+ professionals has therefore warned employers they could risk losing younger talent if their leadership teams aren’t reflective of a diverse workforce.

Workplace culture was also highlighted as an important factor by respondents, with seven in 10 (70%) of LGBTQ+ Gen Z wanting to express themselves authentically at work. Additionally, three-quarters of LGBTQ+ jobseekers say they would hesitate to join organisations where they worry they can’t be their true selves.

LGBTQ+ workers

TUC poll: More than half LGBTQ+ workers harassed at work

Two in five LGBTQ+ workers experience discrimination

Research: Gen Z wants more recognition for LGBTQ+ workers

According to myGwork, the findings make it clear that authenticity is not just appreciated, but expected. It believes visible LGBTQ+ role models are vital in ensuring workplaces are welcoming and inclusive, and says many Gen Z jobseekers may walk away from an organisation that doesn’t have them.

Adrien and Pierre Gaubert, co-founders of myGwork, said: “Companies that commit to visible representation and authentic environments will not only improve their corporate culture but will also gain a competitive edge in recruitment.”

The survey also found nearly half (48%) of LGBTQ+ students have seen discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity either in a work or academic environment, compared to three in 10 (32%) of their non-LGBTQ+ peers.

Additionally, 36% of LGBTQ+ respondents revealed they had personally experienced discrimination, including homophobia, biphobia, or transphobia.

In recognition of the need for inclusive recruitment, myGwork launched the WorkFair platform to connect employers with diverse LGBTQ+ talent. The careers fair, which this year takes place on 13 November 2024, provides LGBTQ+  jobseekers with the chance to attend workshops and panels, and find out about inclusive job opportunities.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

Education sector HR roles on Personnel Today


Browse more HR jobs in education

Kavitha Sivasubramaniam is an experienced journalist, editor and communications professional who has been working in B2B publishing for more than 17 years. After graduating from Bournemouth University with a degree in Multi Media Journalism, Kavitha started her career in local and regional newspapers, before moving to consumer magazines and later trade titles, as well as PR. Specialising in pay and reward, she has been editor of a number of HR publications including Pay & Benefits, Employee Benefits, Benefits Expert, Reward and CIPP’s membership magazine, Professional. In June 2024, she won Pay, Reward and Employee Benefits Journalist of the Year at the Willis Towers Watson media awards. She was also named one of Each Person’s top 20 influential HR bloggers and managed a highly commended content team of the year in 2019.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Tech and creative employers improve social mobility

Older workers with health conditions face ’employment gap’

Employers should have race and gender targets, say...

Anglian Water ‘harassed’ employee after surgery

Employment Rights Bill: government outlines next steps for...

Personnel Today Awards 2024 shortlist: Equality, Diversity &...

Office for Equality and Opportunity launched by government

Older workers and AI could be missed opportunity

EB Live 2024: Success in total reward is...

Worker wins £51k after colleagues used sexist language