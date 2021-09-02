Social mediaLatest NewsRecruitment & retentionHR Podcasts

LinkedIn – Love It or Loathe It? John Simmonds talks to Oven-Ready HR

by Chris Taylor
by Chris Taylor Jon Simmonds, founder of Rocket Science
Jon Simmonds, founder of Rocket Science

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Season 3 of the Oven-Ready HR podcast kicks off with a look at LinkedIn. I love and loathe LinkedIn in equal measure and I thought it high time to talk to a LinkedIn expert about why this social media platform is now critical for anyone in business. Jon Simmonds is the founder of Rocket Science, a digital marketing agency specialising in social media marketing and training. Listen to the episode to see if I fall in love again with LinkedIn!
Chris Taylor

Chris Taylor is host of the Oven-Ready HR Podcast.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Estate agent Savills investigates racist tweet

How to handle controversial employee opinions

How can HR respond if an employee has...

Four ways to make sure employees get the...

Baroness Falkner named new EHRC chair

HR Dept apologises for graphic that ‘upset’ independent...

‘Zoom fatigue’ is a thing, study shows

BBC journalists banned from attending ‘controversial’ events

Employers watch BBC’s social media struggles with interest

Christian school worker sacked for sex education views...