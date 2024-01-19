Latest NewsProductivity

Madonna forgets ‘some of us have to get up for work early’

by Adam McCulloch
Madonna in a previous live performance
Abaca Press/Alamy Live News
Madonna in a previous live performance
Abaca Press/Alamy Live News

Going out during the week has always been fraught for the conscientious employee. Even those who can be reluctantly dragged out after work will often impose an early deadline on themselves and slope off early. 

The cold nights of winter offer a further deterrent for those who prefer their Netflix and beauty sleep after leaving the office.

But when your favourite star is performing midweek even the most dedicated stay-at-home advocate of the school-night can be coaxed out.

And so it was that Michael Fellows and Jonathan Hadden bought tickets to see Madonna in New York City on 13 December, presumably expecting to get home at a decent hour. But Madge follows no timetable but her own and came on stage late. Very late, as is alleged.

It is said the show was slated for 8:30pm but did not begin until after 10:30pm, ending at around 1:00am.

Fellows and Hadden “had to get up early to go to work” the next morning. So they have sued Madonna, the venue and the promoter, such was their concern for their productivity the next day. Presumably they felt they’d be unable to get Into The Groove.

By the time the two concertgoers left after 1:00am (note, they stayed to the end), they were, they say, “left stranded in the middle of the night” and “confronted with limited public transportation, limited ride-sharing, and/or increased public and private transportation costs”. Personnel Today commentators compared this with eating every morsel of a delicious meal that the chef had taken a long time to prepare then complaining about the aftertaste.

The case says they “would not have paid for tickets” had they known it would finish so late and accuse the singer of “unconscionable, unfair, and/or deceptive trade practices” for the delayed start time, which they argue constitutes a breach of contract and “a wanton exercise in false advertising”. Perhaps the unhappy duo were unused to going out to gigs midweek, in a sense each was Like a Virgin, and hadn’t thought to take the next day as Holiday.

Still their dedication to work and concern for their mental sharpness is to be commended, something that their employers’ HR ought to congratulate them on surely.

The suit is seeking class action status for attendees of other Celebration shows that started late, including Madonna’s next two concerts in New York on 14 and 16 December. You’d imagine Material Girl witnesses would be welcome (the weakest yet – ed).

 

Adam McCulloch

Adam McCulloch first worked for Personnel Today magazine in the early 1990s as a sub editor. He rejoined Personnel Today as a writer in 2017, covering all aspects of HR but with a special interest in diversity, social mobility and industrial relations. He has ventured beyond the HR realm to work as a freelance writer and production editor in sectors including travel (The Guardian), aviation (Flight International), agriculture (Farmers' Weekly), music (Jazzwise), theatre (The Stage) and social work (Community Care). He is also the author of KentWalksNearLondon. Adam first became interested in industrial relations after witnessing an exchange between Arthur Scargill and National Coal Board chairman Ian McGregor in 1984, while working as a temp in facilities at the NCB, carrying extra chairs into a conference room!

