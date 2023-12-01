OfficesClimate emergencyLatest NewsPhysical environment

Is it too cold to commute to the office?

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

It’s rarely commented upon, but one of the great benefits of hybrid working (for those of us lucky enough to be able to work from home a few days a week) is that you don’t have to go outside when it’s horrendously, shockingly freezing. 

The past few days have been so polar that Personnel Today has received its first “what to do if it’s cold” email of winter, a month earlier than normal. These emails, often from PR firms representing boiler companies or insulation suppliers, are usually reserved for that bleak period early in the New Year when not only is it boneshakingly cold but we are living in perpetual gloom and are unable to clearly discern day and night.

According to one such email received today “there has been a huge 385% increase in online searches for ‘legal minimum office temperature’.”

But what is odd about this “huge” figure is that surely people have heard by now that there is no law for minimum or maximum working temperatures. (How many times have we run articles on this? Ed.) Perhaps we need to run research on web searches for “amnesia” as well as “hypothermia”.

So let’s have an encore: the Workplace (Health, Safety and Welfare) Regulations 1992 guidelines say that the minimum temperature in a workplace should usually be at least 16C or 13C if much of the work involves rigorous physical effort. These standards are designed to ensure a reasonable level of comfort without the need for special clothing.”

The email, from a heating supplier, adds cosily: “So, as the temperatures drop and snow seems just around the corner, remember to take all the necessary steps to ensure your employees are in a comfortably warm environment. It’s not just about keeping them safe, it’s about keeping them happy and productive too.”

At Personnel Today we feel employees need toughening up. Offices have windows and roofs don’t they? Keeping staff warm is surely mollycoddling them. How are they expected to face the commute home, the freezing wait on the station platform, if they’ve been kept warm, “safe, happy and productive” all day?

What are the web search figures for “acclimatisation”? Perhaps the trend for wearing pyjamas at work may be taking a hit. No bad thing.

 

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more human resources jobs

 

Personnel Today Awards newsletter

Be the first to read updates relating to the annual Personnel Today Awards, celebrating excellence in HR and L&D among employers and suppliers.

 

Adam McCulloch

Adam McCulloch first worked for Personnel Today magazine in the early 1990s as a sub editor. He rejoined Personnel Today as a writer in 2017, covering all aspects of HR but with a special interest in diversity, social mobility and industrial relations. He has ventured beyond the HR realm to work as a freelance writer and production editor in sectors including travel (The Guardian), aviation (Flight International), agriculture (Farmers' Weekly), music (Jazzwise), theatre (The Stage) and social work (Community Care). He is also the author of KentWalksNearLondon. Adam first became interested in industrial relations after witnessing an exchange between Arthur Scargill and National Coal Board chairman Ian McGregor in 1984, while working as a temp in facilities at the NCB, carrying extra chairs into a conference room!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Poor toilet provision for women is more than...

WeWork on brink of closing offices

Three days in office is optimal hybrid working...

HSBC to leave Canary Wharf as hybrid working...

Hybrid working: why presence bias is still an...

Successful hybrid working ‘requires personalisation’

Can HR turn around a toxic working culture?

Disability: Making hybrid working accessible for all

One in five find everyday sounds intolerable

What does a reduction in remote roles mean...