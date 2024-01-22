Proposed redundancies increased in 2023

The number of redundancies proposed by employers in Great Britain rose in 2023 as they battled weak demand and rising costs, but remained below pre-Covid levels.

According to figures from the Insolvency Service compiled by the Office for National Statistics, there was a 58% increase in the number of redundancies planned in 2023 (278,149), compared with 2022 (176,149).

However, the volume of expected redundancies was lower than before the pandemic. In 2019 around 353,000 redundancies were notified to the government.

Ellie Henderson, an economist at Investec, told The Times that government support for employers during the pandemic “artificially prolonged the life of struggling companies, effectively preventing redundancies that would likely have happened had the schemes not been in place”.

The number of redundancy notices filed with the government increased by 54%, according to the newspaper. Employers are required to notify the government via an HR1 form if they intend to make 20 or more staff redundant.

Figures published by the ONS last week showed that HR1 forms received by the government in December 2023 indicated that employers expected to make 16,233 redundancies. This was higher than the figure for a year earlier (12,232) but lower than the figure notified in November 2023 (32,694).

Across Great Britain, 190 employers submitted HR1 forms in December, up from 173 a year earlier. The most redundancies were expected in public administration, education and health (4,553), spread across 28 employers.

Employers in banking and finance also expected to make significant redundancies. In December 2023 they informed the government of plans to lay off 3,583 workers, across 50 employers.

Employers including Citigroup and Barclays have recently announced redundancies, while Tata Steel has said it is set to make 3,000 people redundant at its Port Talbot works in South Wales.

