Why male allyship is good for wellbeing and inclusion

As International Men’s Health Week comes to a close, it’s crucial that companies see the value of male allyship. Lee Chambers examines why listening and responding to men’s concerns can be a positive force for inclusion.

Equity initiatives in the workplace aim to create a fair and inclusive environment for all employees. But an increasingly common challenge is the perception among some men that they are overlooked or undervalued in these efforts.

Although historically the dominant group, men face challenges that have a significant impact on their health and wellbeing. And while men are the majority in most industries, intersectionality means that a Black disabled man, for example, will face barriers and challenges in the workplace that a white non-disabled male peer does not.

This week has been International Men’s Health Week. In terms of health outcomes, in the UK men are far less likely to seek support for their mental health and are three times more likely than women to die by suicide. Men aged 40 to 49 have the highest suicide rates in the UK.

This is why it’s essential to understand and address these concerns, while fostering a culture of allyship, to create truly equitable workplaces that will benefit all employees and the organisation itself.

Feeling overlooked

Men can feel overlooked by equity initiatives for several reasons. The focus is often on marginalised groups, such as women and ethnic minorities, because of the historical nature of discrimination, biases, and imbalances.

While this focus is crucial, it can inadvertently lead some men to feel that their own contributions and needs are being ignored – 70% of respondents to The White Men’s Leadership Study reported feeling ‘forgotten’ by their company’s diversity, equity, and inclusion strategy.

A study by IPSOS this year also found that 56% of men felt women’s equal rights had gone too far.

There can also often be a lack of communication about the broader goals of equity programmes.

If the emphasis appears to be solely on supporting specific groups without communicating the benefits for the entire workforce, men can perceive these initiatives as exclusionary rather than inclusive. This can cause men to disengage or actively oppose rather than getting involved.

It’s therefore not only essential to educate men on the need for equity initiatives, but to actively include them and their challenges, because we can’t move into active allyship for others until we feel safe and heard ourselves.

Safe space

Creating a safe space for men to both talk about their experiences and ask questions is foundational to engaging them in allyship. And highlighting the importance of equity for all employees, including men, will further incentivise them to take part.

Training programmes on topics like microaggressions, recognising bias, active listening, and how to speak up against discrimination will educate men so they start to recognise what happens to other people in their workplace while empowering them with the tools to speak up and make change.

As the majority of leaders and managers, men are instrumental in making change happen because they’re more likely to have decision-making power over organisational systems and processes, with studies showing that active allyship from senior leaders makes change happen at an increased rate.

Furthermore, getting buy-in from the majority of the workforce ensures that equity programmes are more broadly accepted and integrated into the organisational culture.

Organisations with higher levels of gender diversity are more innovative, ethical, and profitable. Their employees are happier and more productive, meaning better workplace environments and employee retention rates. When an organisation is growing and thriving, everyone wins, including the men.

Benefits for all

The Brussels Binder’s Allyship Report shows 82% of men who engaged in gender equality issues report feeling it made them a better leader or colleague, with one participant stating “I am more considerate, balanced, and open to changing my mind. I have become less prone to feeling offended if I am proven wrong.”

Men are instrumental in making change happen because they’re more likely to have decision-making power over organisational systems and processes.

Fostering an open and inclusive workplace can result in men feeling better supported and able to bring any issues to their line manager because they are not being held back by harmful stereotypes of masculinity, especially when it comes to mental health. This can result in early intervention, better health outcomes, and less impact on the organisation from things like high levels of staff sickness or turnover.

By intentionally involving men in your equity efforts, and highlighting the benefits for both the organisation and their personal development, companies can create a more supportive and inclusive environment for all employees.

It’s therefore crucial that we address the perception of men being overlooked in equity initiatives and foster a culture of openness and inclusion because embracing allyship is not only good for the organisation, it’s good for men’s mental health and engagement.

