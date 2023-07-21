McDonald’s sets up investigations unit for sexual harassment claims

McDonald’s has set up an investigation handling unit to look into serious allegations recently uncovered in the media.

More than 100 former and current employees of the fast-food chain told the BBC that they had been subject to sexual harassment, racism and homophobia. Many of the staff were young and claimed that management ignored complaints of groping and other misconduct.

The allegations included 78 reports of sexual harassment, 31 of sexual assault, 18 of racism and six of homophobia. This is despite the company signing a section 23 agreement with the Equality and Human Rights Commission earlier this year, committing it to protecting workers against sexual harassment.

Chief executive for McDonald’s UK Alistair Macrow said: “The allegations I have heard this week are personally and professionally shocking. I would like to reiterate my unreserved apology to, and empathy with, all those affected in any way, and I commend their bravery in coming forward.

“We have clearly fallen short in some critical areas, and I am determined to root out any behaviour or conduct that falls below the high standards of respect, safety and inclusion we demand of everyone at McDonald’s as detailed in our global brand standards.”

Macrow said the unit would have oversight over all of the reported cases, referring the most serious allegations to a “third-party legal team staffed by specialist investigators”.

He added: “Any substantiated breaches of our code of conduct will be met with the most severe measures up to, and including, dismissal.

“I commit to all former or current employees who have experienced any type of harassment, abuse, discrimination and victimisation, that the full weight of our investigation handling unit will be applied in pursuit of resolution.”

Macrow admitted that in too many cases, there were failures to escalate complaints in an appropriate and timely way. The company will also appoint independent external experts to evaluate its safeguarding processes and escalation protocols.

He added that McDonald’s would engage further experts to establish a “company-wide conversation” around building a “speaking-up culture”, including training managers so they know how to deal with issues if they arise.

Macrow said: “I will make sure that everyone is in no doubt of my own unequivocal insistence on zero tolerance of harassment of any kind and to ensure our non-negotiable message of respect and inclusivity is heard clearly throughout our business.

“Alongside this, I am going to assemble a panel of restaurant crew employees from across the country to operate as an advisory group to help embed ‘speak-up’ confidence throughout our business with special regard for our tens of thousands of younger employees.

“We must, and we will, always operate to the highest standards – and that is my mission over the coming months.”

David Hardstaff, general and serious crime partner at BCL Solicitors said the new unit would face challenges, however.

“The breadth of allegations concerning misconduct at McDonald’s would be intimidating to any employer, with allegations ranging from low-level harassment to serious sexual assaults and violence. Despite assurances that it will be made up of HR and legal professionals, the challenge that awaits ‘McPolice’, is considerable,” he said.

“For businesses lacking experience in this prickly crossover between employment and criminal law, the temptation can be to rush in and investigate at breakneck speed. Most of the time, this is out of a desire to do the right thing and to act decisively.

“However, running before you can walk can have disastrous consequences for all parties to the complaint and the employer itself. Hopefully, McDonald’s can withstand the pressure it’s receiving through intense public and media scrutiny and build an investigations team that does its thousands of hardworking staff justice.”

