Microsoft to discuss new normal at Employee Benefits Reset 2020

Tim Robertson, UK compensation and benefits lead at multinational technology organisation Microsoft UK, will discuss how the Covid-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic has shaped the future of the benefits and reward market at Employee Benefits Reset 2020.

The session titled ‘HR and the new normal’ will be the opening keynote session on Monday 5 October in the first ever Employee Benefits online series of keynotes, how-to and strategy sessions, which will run until 16 October.

During his session, Robertson will discuss how the pandemic has impacted workplace benefits and what the biggest trends will look like over the next six to nine months. He will also analyse what the accelerated future is going to look like and explore the key trends emerging in the broader reward market.

The session will also focus on key topics around what the world could look like in a few years’ time and how employers can create a resilient benefits offering that is fit for the future.

Robertson said: “Being a tech firm it should have come easier to us, perhaps more than other organisations, but having everyone working at home is even new for us; how the technology is working and where there are gaps in what benefits we offer, and the challenges.

“The bottom line is, in the past six to nine months, we’ve been responsive, reactive and agile as we can be, but we have not stepped back to look at the broader landscape enough. I would love for people to come out of this session wanting to take a step back and think ‘that’s a thought provoking idea’, opening up forward-thinking discussions.”

Attendees can register to attend all keynotes and sessions for free