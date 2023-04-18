ScotlandLatest NewsIndustrial action / strikesTrade unions

Scotland’s first minister vows to fight strikes bill

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Scotland's first minister Humza Yousaf vowed to fight the strikes bill at the Scottish TUC congress
Image: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo
Scotland's first minister Humza Yousaf vowed to fight the strikes bill at the Scottish TUC congress
Image: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

Scotland’s first minister Humza Yousaf has vowed not to use ‘work notices’ to enforce minimum service levels during industrial action.

Under the controversial Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill, introduced by the UK government and currently working its way through the House of Lords, the government in Westminster would be able to impose a minimum service on fire, ambulance and rail services and negotiate voluntary thresholds with other health and transport services, as well as employers in education, nuclear decommissioning, and border security.

If the bill is passed, employers covered by the legislation could issue a work notice to unions, setting out who is required to work during a strike.

Strikes bill criticism

Strikes bill is ‘incompatible with human rights’

Who is on strike and when?

Strikes Bill: when the unthinkable becomes policy

However, speaking at the Scottish TUC’s congress in Dundee yesterday, Yousaf, who recently succeeded Nicola Sturgeon as Scotland’s first minister and leader of the SNP, said Scotland’s government had no plans to use the legislation.

He said: “Be in no doubt, the Scottish government will never issue or enforce a single work notice, we will continue to do everything we can to oppose this disgraceful legislation.”

The bill has faced significant criticism, including from the Joint Committee on Human Rights which said it may be incompatible with human rights laws.

Yousaf’s comment was supported by TUC general secretary Paul Nowak, who tweeted: “Important support for the right to strike from Humza Yousaf making it clear the Scottish government won’t implement the Tories’ attack on the right to strike. This spiteful bill should never be put on the statute book.”

Matt Wrack, general secretary of the Fire Brigades Union (FBU), said this was “a welcome and significant intervention by the first minister”.

“By refusing to implement this draconian new legislation, he can strike a blow against Rishi Sunak’s anti-worker agenda,” he said.

“Humza Yousaf’s promise must be honoured – but it must apply to every single public sector employer in Scotland. They should state clearly that they will not apply work orders in Scotland, nor should any employer relying on contracts with the Scottish government.

“The Minimum Service Levels Bill is a vicious, authoritarian attack on the rights of workers. It is being pushed through by the Conservatives at Westminster for one purpose – to drive down wages.”

The Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill is currently going through the report stage in the House of Lords. It must still pass its third reading and any amendments must be approved before becoming law.

Ashleigh Webber

Ashleigh is editor of OHW+ and HR and wellbeing editor at Personnel Today. Ashleigh's areas of interest include employee health and wellbeing, equality and inclusion and skills development. She has hosted many webinars for Personnel Today, on topics including employee retention, financial wellbeing and menopause support. Prior to joining Personnel Today in 2018, she covered the road transport sector for Commercial Motor and Motor Transport magazines, touching on some of the employment and wellbeing issues experienced by those in road haulage.

