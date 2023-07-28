NHSLatest NewsEconomics, government & businessJob creation and lossesLabour market

Ministers boost social care workforce with £600m plan

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

An £600m scheme designed to help with recruitment and retention in social care has been unveiled by the government.

Ministers said the fund would support the social care workforce and boost capacity in social care, in turn supporting the NHS ahead of winter and through into next year, but the NHS Federation has warned that, although welcome, the funding was no substitute for a long-term plan to solve social care’s workforce problems.

The government said it was encouraging local health and care bodies to prepare jointly for the winter months earlier this year, increasing resilience and preparedness for seasonal viruses such as flu or Covid.

The £600m funding will include a £570m workforce fund over two years, distributed to local authorities, and £30m funding for local authorities in the most challenged health systems. This funding follows the social care workforce reforms announced earlier this year – which were criticised for the lack of funding for the workforce – and, ministers said, would work alongside the NHS Long Term Workforce Plan “to build a stronger overall foundation for the health and social care workforce”.

Social care

Junior doctors to strike in August

Halving social care workforce funding ‘bitterly disappointing’ 

‘Invest in social care jobs to save the global economy’, Davos hears

The government said the aim of the funding was to improve recruitment and retention, boost workforce capacity and ensure a “sustainable social care workforce fit for the future”.

Minister for Care Helen Whately said: “Care workers deserve a brighter spotlight to recognise and support what they do.

“Our workforce reforms will help more people pursue rewarding careers in social care with nationally recognised qualifications.

“ Our investment in social care means more funding to go to the front line. This matters because support for our care workforce is the key to more care and better care.”

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of NHS Confederation, said the new money would help bridge some of those gaps in the social care workforce, helping reduce pressure both in hospitals and communities as well as improving care for patients.

But he added, social care budgets had been “below what is needed for a very long time” and there was still a “desperate need for a long-term social care workforce plan” similar to the recently published NHS workforce plan.

“Health leaders will look forward to seeing the funding put to good use especially as they plan for winter, but without a long-term workforce plan for social care, vacancy gaps and supporting hospital discharge will be an ongoing issue that will never fully be resolved. We urge the government to set out this plan, so staff and patients alike can feel supported in their communities for the years to come.”

Oonagh Smyth, CEO of Skills for Care, the strategic workforce development and planning body for adult social care in England, said improving services would significantly improve matters for the workforce: “Support for local authorities to improve capacity in social care will help ensure that we can attract and keep more of the right people with the right skills. This is vitally important because our latest figures show that there were around 152,000 vacancies on any given day in 2022-23.”

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more human resources jobs

 

Adam McCulloch

Adam McCulloch first worked for Personnel Today magazine in the early 1990s as a sub editor. He rejoined Personnel Today as a writer in 2017, covering all aspects of HR but with a special interest in diversity, social mobility and industrial relations. He has ventured beyond the HR realm to work as a freelance writer and production editor in sectors including travel (The Guardian), aviation (Flight International), agriculture (Farmers' Weekly), music (Jazzwise), theatre (The Stage) and social work (Community Care). He is also the author of KentWalksNearLondon. Adam first became interested in industrial relations after witnessing an exchange between Arthur Scargill and National Coal Board chairman Ian McGregor in 1984, while working as a temp in facilities at the NCB, carrying extra chairs into a conference room!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Who is on strike and when?

Junior doctors to strike in August

Institutional racism remains ‘a stain’ on NHS, warns...

More than half of GPs would consider industrial...

How the NHS can be revitalised through apprenticeships

Junior doctors in Scotland suspend strike amid record...

Radiographers strike to follow doctors’ walkouts

Put OH at heart of tackling NHS burnout,...

Higher minimum wage ‘would help tackle social care...

Senior doctors in Scotland to receive 6% pay...