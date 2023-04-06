Halving social care workforce funding ‘bitterly disappointing’

Plans to halve the amount of government funding for bolstering the social care workforce at a time employers are struggling with retention have been criticised by the care sector.

In a policy paper published this week, the Department of Health and Social Care said it would invest at least £250m over two years in supporting care workers to develop their careers. This is significantly less than the £500m promised by the government in December 2021.

This week’s policy paper – Next steps to put people at the heart of care – has proposed the creation of a new national workforce pathway which sets out the knowledge, skills, values and behaviours that are needed to work in adult social care, and a career structure.

There will be funding for training and professional development, including the creation of a new Care Certificate qualification, to help care workers progress along the pathway, the department said.

Bodies representing care providers and workers were disappointed with the reduction in social care workforce funding.

Professor Martin Green OBE, chief executive of Care England, said: “It is bitterly disappointing that these reforms are now due to be delivered with a significantly reduced funding pot. Independent sector providers want to adapt and innovate but workforce shortages have a profound impact on the quality and continuity of care and the sustainability of care services.

“Care England has long advocated that independent care sector staff should have appropriate training, fair pay and career structures in place that mirror their colleagues in the NHS.

“If we are going to ask more of our care staff through training and development, they need to be renumerated appropriately, and currently local authority fees do not permit this.”

Gavin Edwards, head of social care at Unison, said the funding announced in 2021 was “nowhere near enough to address the deep crisis in social care”, yet the sum announced this week is lower.

“By slashing those already inadequate plans, ministers have proved they have nothing but disregard for the sector,” he said.

“With no national standards for pay and conditions, care workers will continue to quit en masse leaving thousands of vulnerable people without vital support. Those in need of care and those who deliver it need and deserve a lot better.”

The £250m workforce development fund was announced as part of a package of investment in social care, amounting to £2bn.

Health minister Helen Whately said: “Care depends completely on the people who do the caring – that’s over a million care staff working in care homes and agencies, and countless relatives, friends and volunteers acting out of the kindness of their hearts.

“That’s why this package of reforms focuses on recognising care with the status it deserves, while also focusing on the better use of technology, the power of data and digital care records, and extra funding for councils – aiming to make a care system we can be proud of.”

The government is working with workforce development and planning body Skills for Care to develop the pathway. It has published a call for evidence that seeks views on what should be included.

Skills for Care CEO Oonagh Smyth said: “People who draw on care and support, the workforce, managers and employers will know what to expect and can make informed choices that are right for them.

“The pathway must build on what works, so I would encourage anyone involved in delivering, or accessing, social care to make sure your voices are heard as part of the call for evidence to influence the training and career progression pathways of tomorrow.”

