Moorepay acquires Natural HR

Moorepay, a payroll and HR software provider for SMEs, has acquired cloud-based HR software provider Natural HR.

Moorepay, part of the Zellis Group, said the acquisition would accelerate Moorepay’s strategy to provide a fully integrated and modular suite of payroll and HR software for smaller organisations across the UK and Ireland.

Natural HR has more than 250 customers that together employ around 100,000 people in 1,352 locations. The company began in 2010, when a group of HR professionals were searching for an online employee management system that could help them manage remote employees who needed to submit timesheets every week.

Anthony Vollmer, managing director of Moorepay said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Natural HR colleagues to Moorepay and we’re all really excited by the opportunity this combination will bring.

“Building on Moorepay’s exceptional growth over the past year, we wanted to strengthen our HR software offering to our customers. Natural HR is the perfect fit in terms of culture, technology, functionality and most importantly, meeting [small and medium business] customer needs.

“The combined product offering will make it much easier for SMBs to deliver exceptional employee experiences. We’ll be providing them with joined-up, easy to use and highly productive digital workflows for all things payroll and HR. Plus we can offer payroll and HR expertise that fits hand in glove with the software making it even easier for our customers to trust us with everything payroll and HR related.”

Sarah Dowzell COO and co-founder of Natural HR said: “We’re delighted to be joining the Moorepay family and are super excited about the journey ahead as we bring our teams and technologies together to deliver an exceptional customer and employee experience.”

