Rail MSLs’ risks should not be overlooked, say MPs

The transport select committee has urged the government not to overlook risks as it prepares to introduce minimum service levels (MSLs) for rail strikes.

The warning comes as the cross-party MPs published the government’s response to its recent report into the minimum service levels regulations for rail, which would require 40% of the normal timetable running during a strike.

The committee’s report laid out three criteria for the Department for Transport (DfT) to judge whether the rail MSLs are successful.

These were whether they lead to new forms of protest or if disputes are more prolonged; to improved levels of customer satisfaction and reliability on strike days; and to better working relationships between unions, the rail industry and government.

In response, ministers issued a single-sentence response: “The government welcomes these suggested criteria and will carefully monitor the impact of MSLs.”

Committee chair Iain Stewart, a Conservative MP, said: “We were disappointed by the government’s half-hearted response to our recommendation on how it will judge the success or otherwise of MSLs.

“There is a risk of MSLs worsening worker-employer relations and that, as a result, MSLs could end up making services less reliable. We will watch with interest how the department intends to assess the success of MSLs as the regulations come into force.

“I urge the government to keep a close eye over how this develops and learn lessons where necessary. After all, major changes to timetabling on the rail network haven’t always gone seamlessly in the past.”

The government rejected calls for it to carry out further consultation with the sector on how minimum service levels would work, saying recent strikes had had “a significant impact on passengers and the wider economy” and that it would “be prudent to introduce these regulations as soon as possible”.

The committee’s report said the government’s plans were too vague to enable stakeholders to express meaningful opinions on how the regime would work.

Stewart added: “The government has signalled its intention to implement MSLs as soon as possible. Given it has an unresolved dispute with the train drivers’ union Aslef, we could see these regulations in action very soon.

“My committee felt that the government’s plans could have included more detail, as throughout our inquiry voices from the sector were calling out for guidance from DfT on how to prepare for this new way of working.”

TSSA general secretary Maryam Eslamdoust said: “The Transport Committee is right to point out the risks of this foolish and ill-conceived legislation.

“The implementation of minimum service levels amounts to a dereliction of duty by Conservative ministers hell bent on attacking working people. Not only has this been rushed through Parliament without proper scrutiny, not only does it amount to an attack on British democracy, but it will serve to inflame industrial tensions.”

Aslef train drivers are currently holding rolling strikes until Friday 8 December and an overtime ban until 9 December.

