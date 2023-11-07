TUC to convene special congress on the right to strike

The TUC has announced it will hold a special congress next month to discuss the next stage of campaigning against the government’s “anti-strike” laws.

It is rare for the union body to seek to convene the whole trade union movement outside of the TUC’s usual annual congress held every September. A special congress last took place in 1982, in reaction to Margaret Thatcher’s government’s anti-union legislation.

The TUC cited exceptional circumstances given the “unprecedented attack on the right to strike” after the government laid regulations for minimum service levels in rail, the ambulance service and border security.

Ministers have said these new rules will be rushed into force by the end of the year and are also consulting on rules affecting workers in hospitals, schools, universities and fire services.

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “After 13 long years of Conservative government, nothing works in this country anymore. But instead of getting on with fixing the mess they have created, the Conservatives are hellbent on making things worse.

“These new laws represent an unprecedented attack on the right to strike. They are unworkable, undemocratic and almost certainly in breach of international law. This is the last thing our crumbling public services or our dedicated frontline workers need – these draconian laws will poison industrial relations and drag out disputes.

“The UK already has some of the most restrictive trade union laws in Europe. Now the Tories want to make it even harder for people to win fair pay and conditions. That’s why we are calling this once-in-a-generation special Congress. Unions will keep fighting this spiteful legislation. We won’t stop until it is repealed.”

The government is also consulting on allowing agency workers to cover for striking workers after the previous lifting of the ban was ruled unlawful by the High Court in July.

The event will take place at Congress House in London on Saturday 9 December 2023.

