Financial servicesLatest NewsMergers and acquisitionsTUPE

Nationwide set to retain Virgin Money staff in proposed takeover

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Nationwide is planning to buy Virgin Money in a £2.9bn acquisition N Innes / Shutterstock.com
Nationwide is planning to buy Virgin Money in a £2.9bn acquisition N Innes / Shutterstock.com

Nationwide Building Society is considering buying Virgin Money for £2.9bn, which would create one of the largest mortgage and savings providers in the UK. 

If approved by shareholders, the deal would create a group with 696 branches, making it the second largest financial services provider behind Lloyds Banking Group.

Nationwide expects to retain Virgin Money’s 7,300 full-time equivalent employees. The two brands would be run as separate legal entities and the Virgin Money brand will be retained for about six years.

Mergers and acquisitions

Tesco Bank staff to transfer to Barclays

Yodel acquisition saves thousands of jobs

Nationwide said it valued the  the skills and experience of Virgin Money’s staff and believes the potential acquisition would be an opportunity to “harness the talent of this group”.

“Nationwide would be committed to helping Virgin Money’s people be at their best and thrive, leveraging the existing colleague proposition – one that seeks to promote a high-performing, purpose-driven culture, which helps colleagues feel supported and develop rewarding careers,” it said.

“Nationwide does not intend to make any material changes to the size of the Virgin Money employee base in the near term, and would safeguard the existing contractual and statutory rights of Virgin Money employees, including pension arrangements and redundancy policies.”

Nationwide CEO Debbie Crosby said: “Nationwide will remain a building society, and a combined group would bring the benefits of fairer banking and mutual ownership to more people in the UK, including our continuing commitment to retain existing branches, as part of our ‘Branch Promise’ and leading levels of customer service.

“We believe the combination would create a stronger and more diverse business that will be better placed to deliver value to our members and customers, both now and in the future.”

Virgin Money UK CEO David Duffy said: “This potential transaction with Nationwide represents an exciting opportunity to build on the significant progress we have made in becoming the only new Tier 1 bank in recent history. The combined scale and strength would expand our customer offering and complete our journey in the banking sector as a national competitor.”

Virgin Money was formerly the Clydesdale and Yorkshire bank group and rebranded after a £1.6bn takeover in 2018.

 

HR opportunities in Accountancy, Banking, Finance and Insurance on Personnel Today


Browse more HR opportunities in Accountancy, Banking, Finance and Insurance

Ashleigh Webber

Ashleigh is editor of OHW+ and HR and wellbeing editor at Personnel Today. Ashleigh's areas of interest include employee health and wellbeing, equality and inclusion and skills development. She has hosted many webinars for Personnel Today, on topics including employee retention, financial wellbeing and menopause support. Prior to joining Personnel Today in 2018, she covered the road transport sector for Commercial Motor and Motor Transport magazines, touching on some of the employment and wellbeing issues experienced by those in road haulage.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Yodel acquisition saves thousands of jobs

Tesco Bank staff to transfer to Barclays

Microsoft slashes 1,900 gaming jobs

SOM and COHPA to merge

Government of Jersey named 2023 HR Team of...

Further 1,300 Wilko redundancies announced

PAM Group expands into Ireland with third acquisition...

PAM Group acquires Connect Health physiotherapy business

Virgin Media O2 to cut one in 10...

Fate of Tuffnells jobs unclear after acquisition