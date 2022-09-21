Living wageLatest NewsPay & benefits

‘Real’ Living Wage rate increases by 10.1%

The 'real' Living Wage rate for 2022/23 has been announced
The 'real' Living Wage rate for 2022/23 has been announced
The Living Wage Foundation has announced a 10.1% increase in the ‘real’ living wage for UK employees.

The new hourly rate, which takes into account the true cost of living, has risen from £9.90 to £10.90 across the UK and from £11.05 to £11.95 for employees in London.

The increase in the UK Living Wage rate is 10.1% – the largest year-on-year rise announced by the Foundation since the first Living Wage rate was launched in 2011. The London Living Wage has increased by 8.1%.

The voluntary Living Wage is the minimum rate paid by more than 11,000 employers across the UK.

It is different to the national living wage, which is the legal minimum hourly rate that employers must pay workers aged 23 and over and is currently £9.50 an hour.

Accredited employers are encouraged to implement the new rates as soon as possible, but by 14 May 2023 at the latest.

Charles Cotton, senior reward adviser for the CIPD, said that although the rise will be welcomed by millions of low-paid workers, it may not be enough to improve financial conditions for some in the current cost of living crisis.

He said: “There is also the challenge of businesses being able to afford this increase, as they too are suffering from significant cost increases. The latest government support package for businesses should relieve some of the immediate cost pressures being endured by many employers, and we would still encourage workplaces to explore how they can help low-waged workers over this difficult period.”

He encouraged employers to consider other ways they can support employee’s financial wellbeing and standard of living, including allowing flexible working, looking at career progression, and introducing financial wellbeing benefits such as occupational sick pay or hardship loans.

“The most sustainable way for employers to pay more is through improved productivity. This doesn’t mean forcing staff to work harder, but smarter. Employers should review how jobs, tasks and workplaces are designed to see where improvements can be made,” Cotton said.

The GMB Union noted that the new UK rate is higher than the 2022/23 NHS Band 1 and bottom of Band 2 rate of £10.37. However, it acknowledged that Living Wage Foundation accredited organisations, which include several NHS trusts, do not need to implement the new rate immediately.

Rachel Harrison, GMB acting national secretary, said: “The fact tens of thousands of NHS workers, school staff, local government workers and care staff aren’t even paid a living wage should be badge of national shame.”

