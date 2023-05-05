RMT set for more strikes with new mandate

The RMT union has voted in favour of staging more strikes for the third time in a row since May last year.

Ninety percent of union members across 14 train operating companies backed a new mandate for strike action, meaning disruption could continue until November.

The latest ballot had a turnout of 70%, with around 20,000 workers eligible to take part.

The vote follows announcements last week that the RMT would strike on 13 May, the day of the Eurovision song contest, while train drivers who are members of Aslef will walk out on 12 and 31 May, and 3 June after rejecting a pay offer of 4%.

The Rail Delivery Group, which represents the 14 train operators, said the outcome of the ballot was “disappointing” but unsurprising.

“The vote that really matters is for the deal on the table developed in conjunction with RMT negotiators but then subsequently rejected out of hand in unflattering terms by their executive committee,” a spokesperson said.

“The RMT membership would be forgiven for wondering why they are only ever offered a vote to extend this dispute and a never vote to end it.”

The RDG accused the union of being “fixed on continuing this dispute for its own reasons”, and holding the country to ransom.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch called on the companies to get back around the negotiating table.

“This sends a clear message to the employers that the huge anger amongst rail workers is very real and they need to recognise that fact, face reality and make improved proposals,” he said.

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak tweeted in solidarity with the rail unions: “The train operating companies need to respect this incredible mandate and negotiate seriously to deliver the fair pay rise and job security RMT members deserve.”

Transport secretary Mark Harper responded: “Train companies put forward a fair and reasonable pay offer which the RMT’s executive have refused to consult their members on.

“The Rail Delivery Group’s best and final offer guarantees employees a fair and reasonable pay rise, while delivering the reforms needed to address the long-term challenges facing the industry.”

