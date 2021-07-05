NHS ‘Catch-22’ scenario could lead to doctor shortage

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

President of the Royal College of Physicians (RCP) Andrew Goddard has warned that the health service faced a “Catch-22 situation” in which current staff shortages meant that requests to go part time were difficult to grant. He added that growing demand for hybrid working meant the NHS had to “find a way” to take this onboard and retain staff. A college survey found that more than half of trainees entering the NHS were interested in working part-time and more than a quarter of senior consultant physicians expected to retire within three years. Most of those respondents who expected problems cited “not enough medical staff” as a reason. The college called on new health secretary Sajid Javid to “give the NHS the best birthday present it could ask for – more capacity”. This would ideally entail a doubling of medical school places to avoid medical staff shortages worsening. There should also be increased funding for social care and action to address health inequalities, which would reduce demands upon the NHS.“It is right that we should celebrate the achievements of healthcare staff during the pandemic as we mark the NHS’s birthday,” Goddard said. “But the pressures we have faced have been greater than they needed to be