Amazon workers protest over pay and conditions

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Workers in the US, UK, and several EU countries are uniting behind the Make Amazon Pay banner, which says: “Amazon takes too much and gives back too little.” A coalition of labour groups, trade unions, grassroots campaigns and non-profit-making organisations are supporting the workers' protests. In the UK they include the GMB Union, TUC, Labour Behind the Label and the International Transport Workers' Federation. In the UK no Amazon warehouses are unionised, so it would not be legal for workers to strike. Campaign groups that include Amazon workers will, however, be staging protests at Amazon buildings in London, Coalville, Leicestershire, Coventry and Peterborough.The Make Amazon Pay coalition is demanding a pay rises for Amazon workers, including hazard and peak time pay, plus more sick leave and an end to casual employment and union-busting activities. It also wants a halt in worker surveillance and looser productivity targets and is campaigning for the company to pay more tax to national governments. “This company is a pandemic profiteer and can afford to do better,” said Mick Rix from the GMB Union. “It's time for Amazon to sit down with their workers' union GMB and make Amazon a great, safe place to work.” The Covid pandemic has seen Amazon’s profits triple, which, according to War on Want's Owen Espley, has made it imperative to campaign on behalf of its workers. He said: “Amazon's growing power is a threat to communities and workers around the world. War on Want claimed on Twitter that Amazon could give each of its workers