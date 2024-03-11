Octopus Energy in same-day hiring spree for 4,000 new jobs

Octopus Energy expects to create up to 4,000 jobs this year, launching a same-day hiring festival to quickly onboard talent.

The energy provider said it plans to onboard 3,000-4,000 new starters this year alone, in roles including heat pump engineers, solar and electric vehicle charger installers, delivery drivers and operations staff.

To speed up the hiring process, it has created ‘OctoPalooza’ – a series of regional hiring events at which it hopes to hire candidates on the spot.

The events will allow candidates to learn about the firm’s culture, participate in pre-employment screening tests, and potentially get onboarded into the company on the same day.

The company, which is expanding to meet demand for smart home technology, heat pumps, solar panels and EV chargers, expects to hold one event per month.

The first three events were held in Manchester, London and Peterborough. Together they attracted 600 candidates and resulted in the recruitment of almost 400 new staff

Each event also offers free food and refreshments and activities for children in the hope of encouraging people to explore different careers at Octopus Energy no matter what their circumstances.

John Szymik, CEO of Octopus Energy Services, said: “In true Octopus fashion, we’ve thought creatively to speed up the process of hiring the UK’s best talent into sustainable services jobs.

“OctoPalooza is our version of F1’s pitstop process – turbocharging the time it takes to hire exceptional people into future-proof jobs that fit around their lives, not the other way around.

“We’re creating 3,000-4,000 new jobs this year alone which will help boost the British economy and drive prosperity across all regions.”

The next two hiring events will be held in Oxford (22 March) and Kent (10 April).

