Software company will ‘onboard’ AI employees

HR software company Lattice has announced it will ‘onboard’ AI employees to ensure they fully integrate with the rest of the workforce.

Lattice CEO Sarah Franklin claimed the company wanted to “be the first to bring an AI employee through all the same steps as a human one – onboarding, goal-setting, receiving feedback”.

AI or digital workers are automated software systems that carry out a business process just like any employee. As the capability of artificial intelligence grows, experts predict that digital workers will operate alongside human employees.

AI workers will be given employee records in the same way that human staff are, and will be fully integrated into the company’s HR system, Lattice said. They will also be added to organisational charts, so teams and departments understand where they sit in the business.

AI workers will have managers and be held accountable to specific goals and standards, “so employers can measure and assess their performance like with any other employee”, the company added.

“The conversation around digital workers has been theoretical – until now. The AI workforce is here, and Lattice believes that we need to fully understand what it looks like to integrate AI employees into the workforce to make sure we create transparent, responsible practices around hiring AI,” said Franklin.

“This is going to be a huge learning moment for us, and for the industry. But now is the time to take steps to ensure that the success of people remains our ‘true north’ as businesses and business leaders begin to work together with – and alongside – AI.”

A survey by Brightmine earlier this year found that only a third of HR professionals felt they had grasped the full potential of AI tools, even though 35% had been involved in discussions with senior leaders about AI adoption.

And while Lattice is preparing to integrate AI workers with its existing human workforce, recent research from Nash Squared found that increased use of generative AI will not replace jobs, but will support existing roles and make them more effective.

