Artificial intelligenceLatest NewsHR TechnologyOnboarding

Software company will ‘onboard’ AI employees

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher AI employees will be added to organisational charts so employees know where they sit in the business, Lattice said
Shutterstock
AI employees will be added to organisational charts so employees know where they sit in the business, Lattice said
Shutterstock

HR software company Lattice has announced it will ‘onboard’ AI employees to ensure they fully integrate with the rest of the workforce.

Lattice CEO Sarah Franklin claimed the company wanted to “be the first to bring an AI employee through all the same steps as a human one – onboarding, goal-setting, receiving feedback”.

AI or digital workers are automated software systems that carry out a business process just like any employee. As the capability of artificial intelligence grows, experts predict that digital workers will operate alongside human employees.

AI workers will be given employee records in the same way that human staff are, and will be fully integrated into the company’s HR system, Lattice said. They will also be added to organisational charts, so teams and departments understand where they sit in the business.

AI workforce

Unregulated AI will perpetuate workplace stereotypes 

How HR can make the most of AI 2.0

AI workers will have managers and be held accountable to specific goals and standards, “so employers can measure and assess their performance like with any other employee”, the company added.

“The conversation around digital workers has been theoretical – until now. The AI workforce is here, and Lattice believes that we need to fully understand what it looks like to integrate AI employees into the workforce to make sure we create transparent, responsible practices around hiring AI,” said Franklin.

“This is going to be a huge learning moment for us, and for the industry. But now is the time to take steps to ensure that the success of people remains our ‘true north’ as businesses and business leaders begin to work together with – and alongside – AI.”

A survey by Brightmine earlier this year found that only a third of HR professionals felt they had grasped the full potential of AI tools, even though 35% had been involved in discussions with senior leaders about AI adoption.

And while Lattice is preparing to integrate AI workers with its existing human workforce, recent research from Nash Squared found that increased use of generative AI will not replace jobs, but will support existing roles and make them more effective.

 

HR Systems opportunities on Personnel Today

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.


Browse more HR systems jobs

.

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. Jo is also the author of 'Good Work, Great Technology', published in 2022 by Clink Street Publishing, charting the relationship between effective workplace technology and productive and happy employees. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Unregulated AI will perpetuate workplace stereotypes

Employees feel ‘too much’ change happening at once

Citigroup optimistic over benefits of AI in banking

No sign that generative AI is replacing jobs

UK below Honduras in tech and business skill...

Channel 4 boss calls for ‘honest’ cultures to...

How HR can make the most of AI...

Will the new ChatGPT make recruitment tougher?

HR ‘unprepared’ for AI workforce revolution

Employers pay 14% wage premium for AI skills