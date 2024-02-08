Civil ServiceData protectionLatest NewsDismissalPublic sector

Official Receiver staff sacked over sharing case data

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Photo: Chris Batson/Alamy
Photo: Chris Batson/Alamy

Staff at the Official Receiver have been sacked for allegedly sharing details of potential jobs with private sector insolvency practitioners.

The government’s Insolvency Service has confirmed that three people had been dismissed in the wake of an investigation into case data being improperly shared with two insolvency practitioners. It has reported the incident to the Information Commissioner’s Office, the data regulator.

The Insolvency Service has not commented on allegations that information on insolvency jobs had been wrongfully shared by the three staff in return for payment or gifts from insolvency practitioners.

Civil service news

Government accelerates civil service relocation

EHRC urged to investigate MoD’s handling of sexual harassment claims

Civil servants campaign for four-day week

Official receivers are officers of the government’s Insolvency Service and are appointed by the court, often to work through the early stages of personal bankruptcy or corporate liquidation work before they appoint a private sector insolvency practitioner.

Rotas of willing local insolvency practitioners are kept by official receivers for use in selecting a practitioner to be appointed where there is no nomination from creditors. The rota is supposed to ensure fair distribution of cases and there are rules that are meant to ensure the transparency of appointments.

However, a senior industry source, who asked not to be named, told The Times they had reported concerns to the Insolvency Service that staff at the Official Receiver were marketing attractive insolvency jobs to private sector practitioners in return for gifts.

The source claimed there was a wider problem of collusion between civil servants and the private sector over the provision of insolvency work, which had been “going on for decades”.

So-called “creditor services” divisions of insolvency firms, which search for appointments on behalf of their employers, are alleged to be linked to the purported misconduct.

A spokesman for the Insolvency Service said: “We can confirm that three people were dismissed following an investigation into case data being improperly shared with two insolvency practitioners.

“The Insolvency Service takes the security of data extremely seriously, which is why immediate action was taken in this case and these people were dismissed last year.

“We have reported this incident to the Information Commissioner’s Office, who are the relevant prosecuting authority, and the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, the regulatory body for insolvency practitioners.”

 

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more human resources jobs

Adam McCulloch

Adam McCulloch first worked for Personnel Today magazine in the early 1990s as a sub editor. He rejoined Personnel Today as a writer in 2017, covering all aspects of HR but with a special interest in diversity, social mobility and industrial relations. He has ventured beyond the HR realm to work as a freelance writer and production editor in sectors including travel (The Guardian), aviation (Flight International), agriculture (Farmers' Weekly), music (Jazzwise), theatre (The Stage) and social work (Community Care). He is also the author of KentWalksNearLondon. Adam first became interested in industrial relations after witnessing an exchange between Arthur Scargill and National Coal Board chairman Ian McGregor in 1984, while working as a temp in facilities at the NCB, carrying extra chairs into a conference room!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Top 10 HR questions January 2024: Carer’s leave...

It’s time to properly vet the boardroom –...

Groupthink, obedience, dishonesty: the psychology of the Post...

Employment tribunal cases fall to pre-pandemic levels

Aviva targets male staff over inappropriate behaviour

Former BP chief exec did not reveal colleague...

British Museum urged to review HR and management

Top 10 HR questions November 2023: Holiday carry-over

‘Heat of the moment’ case sent back to...

Former Jaguar Land Rover employee awarded £148k for...