Government accelerates civil service relocation

The government has brought forward its target to relocate 22,000 civil service roles out of London from 2030 to 2027, with “second headquarters” for three government departments announced in Darlington, Aberdeen and Greater Manchester.

Wrexham will also benefit from over 300 government roles, as new figures today show that more than 16,000 roles have already been moved out of London, exceeding the government’s commitment to relocate 15,000 roles by 2025 under the Places for Growth programme. The government has also committed to having 50% of senior civil service roles based outside London by 2030.

Darlington will become both the Department for Business and Trade and the Treasury’s second headquarters while Greater Manchester will host the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology.

Minister for the Cabinet Office John Glen said: “We are taking the long-term decisions to move government roles out of London so more people from our great towns and cities can play a direct role in changing this country for the better.

“We have already gone above and beyond our targets, bringing the best talent from every corner of the UK into government roles, to make our civil service more efficient and representative of the wider public.”

Aberdeen has been chosen as the location of a second headquarters of the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero, in addition to Salford.

Scottish secretary Alister Jack said: “It’s great news that the UK government’s Department for Energy and Net Zero is opening a second headquarters in Aberdeen.

“It demonstrates clearly the UK government’s commitment to the North East of Scotland and to our oil and gas and renewables sectors. They both have a vital role in ensuring our energy security and assisting with our transition to net zero. The UK government will continue to support these industries.”

As part of the civil service relocation plans, the Department for Work and Pensions has committed to fill 270 roles in Wrexham, with the Ministry of Justice also placing 50 roles there rather than London.

Welsh secretary David TC Davies said: “More than 300 jobs moving to Wrexham is fantastic news for the economy of north east Wales. It shows once again the UK government’s commitment to improving how services are delivered to the public while bringing greater opportunity and jobs to areas across the country.”

Science, innovation and technology secretary Michelle Donelan said: “Greater Manchester is steeped in a legacy of technological progress, rooted in the Industrial Revolution and long home to scientific pioneers like Alan Turing and Ernest Rutherford.

“By establishing our second headquarters here, we not only tap into a pool of exceptional talent but also ensure that policymakers responsible for the growth of science and technology live and work alongside a dynamic community of sci-tech leaders.”

