Oxfam video depicting ‘JK Rowling’ with Terf badge criticised

A video by Oxfam designed to celebrate Pride month has been criticised by gender-critical commentators after it appeared to include a depiction of an angry woman resembling JK Rowling wearing a ‘Terf’ badge.

Oxfam, which has denied the character was a depiction of the Harry Potter author, has since edited the video to remove the Terf badge. Gender-critical feminists who believe that biological sex is immutable are sometimes referred to as “Terfs” – trans-exclusionary radical feminists.

But the charity has been widely criticised as being misogynistic. Maya Forstater, who won her employment tribunal case a year ago after being discriminated against over her philosophical beliefs, tweeted: “The thing is no one in the chain of command who signed this off or who saw it internally raised concerns.

“Either they didn’t see the misogyny, they approved of it, or they were too scared of being labelled a Terf to say anything. This is the culture [that] bad EDI has built.”

Milli Hill, an author and journalist, said on Twitter: “We are evil old witches basically, and this is the same old misogyny we’ve been fighting for decades, repackaged as ‘progressive’ and ‘liberal’. It is utterly shocking that an established global charity like Oxfam would portray women in this way.

“It shows huge disrespect and discrimination – but it also shows their true colours. Terf is just another misogynist slur against women who are raising absolutely valid questions about the medicalisation of children with gender dysphoria, and the rights of women to their own spaces and sports.

“If raising these questions is incompatible with the values of Oxfam then this must mean that Oxfam’s values are incompatible with women and children’s rights. I believe they will lose a lot of donations over this, and they deserve to.”

The charity said in a statement: “Oxfam believes that all people should be able to make decisions which affect their lives, enjoy their rights and live a life free of discrimination and violence, including people from LGBTQIA+ communities. In efforts to make an important point about the real harm caused by transphobia, we made a mistake.

“We have therefore edited the video to remove the term Terf and we are sorry for the offence it caused. There was no intention by Oxfam or the filmmakers for this slide to have portrayed any particular person or people.

“We fully support both an individual’s rights to hold their philosophical beliefs and a person’s right to have their identity respected, regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, and sex characteristics.”

Yesterday it emerged that Oxfam had agreed to settle a tribunal claim for constructive dismissal and belief discrimination with a former volunteer who says she was hounded out of her job for her beliefs.

A thread on an Oxfam message board discussed banning sales of JK Rowling’s books from sale in Oxfam bookshops. ‘Maria’ (a pseudonym) had come to the defence of the UK’s most popular living author, asking for evidence of JK Rowling’s alleged transphobia. An article on UnHerd says Maria’s message prompted a gruelling internal investigation, in which Maria struggled to clear her name.

An Oxfam International spokesman added: “We are sorry for the procedural mistakes we made in the handling of this case and we have apologised to the individual concerned.

“We fully support both an individual’s right to hold religious and philosophical beliefs and a person’s right to have their identity respected, regardless of their gender identity and expression, sex, or sexuality.”

We are posting the updated video below, please re-share to show solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ community. None of us are safe until all of us are safe. This June, we call you to #ProtectThePride! pic.twitter.com/1iN4nFzmiX — Oxfam International (@Oxfam) June 6, 2023

